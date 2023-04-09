Call me if you…Stormy Daniels feels bad for Donald Trump’s wife, Melania





Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the center of former United States President Donald Trump, delivered a message to Trump’s wife, Melania Trump. The message was posted by The Independent, in a 16-second video, where Daniels is seen saying Melania Trump can call him if the latter has to testify against Donald Trump in a likely divorce hearing.

There has been no statement from the Trump family or former first lady Melania Trump regarding her husband’s divorce. The former US president was arrested and charged over alleged silent money payments to the adult film star in 2016.

Stormy Daniels claimed she had a romantic extramarital affair with Trump in 2006.

She said she felt “bad” for Melania Trump after being asked if she had any sympathy for her.

Call me if you need me to testify in your divorce,” she told The Independent.

Donald Trump began dating his current wife Melania Trump in 1998. In 2005, she married real estate developer and TV personality Donald Trump and gave birth to their son Barron in 2006.

Melania Trump is a Slovenian American former model and businesswoman who served as First Lady of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Stormy also said she doesn’t think the former president should go to jail if found guilty of concealing cash payments he made to her.

“I don’t think his crimes against me deserve to be incarcerated. I feel the other things he did, if convicted, absolutely,” Daniels, 44, said in an interview with Piers Morgan. from Fox Nation that will air. THURSDAY.

Trump was charged in New York on Tuesday with 34 counts of falsifying business records over allegations he orchestrated silent payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 U.S. election to suppress publication of their alleged sexual relations with him.

Trump, 76, also faces criminal investigations in Washington for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and mishandling of classified documents, and a separate criminal investigation in Georgia into his attempt to undo his defeat in that state.

Manhattan prosecutors have charged Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges, with trying to cover up a violation of election laws during his successful campaign in 2016.

Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican nomination race, denies having an affair with Daniels but has acknowledged the payment.

(With contributions from the agency)

