China holds military drills around Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting





China on Saturday began three days of military exercises around Taiwan in what the People’s Liberation Army called a “stern warning” after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States and met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Driving the news: China has sent several warships and 71 aircraft near Taiwan, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday afternoon local time. At least 45 planes had crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait. China had warned of a “severe confrontation” ahead of Tsai’s trip to the Americas, which included stops in New York and California, where she met McCarthy on Wednesday.

The White House had tried to ease tensions by noting that Tsai’s recent predecessors had transited through the United States and that Tsai herself had been to the United States six times before her last trip without too many incidents. . What they say : This is a serious warning against collusion and provocation between “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and outside forces, the PLA said in a statement. statement SATURDAY. He also called the “Joint Sword” drills a “necessary move to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Taiwan Ministry of Defense accused the CCP of “deliberately” creating tension in the Taiwan Strait, which has “severely damaged peace and stability” in the region. Between the lines: While China’s response to the McCarthy-Tsai meeting recalls its reaction to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year, the military drills seem at least so far be on a smaller scale, Notes from the New York Times. The PLA has so far not indicated it plans to repeat missile drills held in response to Pelosi’s visits. The big picture: Some analysts think the US and China are on course for a collision course over Taiwan within the next few years, write Axios’ Dave Lawler and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian. Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to bring the self-governing island under Beijing’s control, by force if necessary.

President Biden, meanwhile, has repeatedly said that the United States will defend Taiwan. The United States has also stepped up arms sales to the island.

