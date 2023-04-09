Surprise! Embattled Donald Trump crashes UFC 287 in Miami in support of Dana White and Jorge Masvidal





There’s a lot of attention surrounding UFC 287 happening tonight (Saturday April 8, 2023) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida that even the former United States President Donald Trump crashed the party to show his support.

Trump, who has been busy campaigning for the presidency and battling legal issues following a recent arrest, is good friends with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White as well as UFC 287 co-attraction welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal. The ex-POTUS has attended previous UFC events (he became the first president to sit in the cage at UFC 244), but no one knew he’d be showing up in Miami for the Gamebreds’ comeback .

During the prelims undercard, White took to social media to show that Trump showed up. The two connected for a while to promote a sold-out UFC 287. It’s unclear how long Trump will stay inside Miami-Dade Arena, but he should at least stay to see Masvidal tango with Gilbert Burns in the co-main event.

After all, Masvidal is a huge Trump supporter. Gamebred has defended the former president on more than one occasion and even took time out of his busy fight week to take a look at Trump at Mar-a-Lago during a recent episode of UFC. 287 Embedded. Check it out below:

MMAmania.com will provide live, round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the first ESPN+ Prelims matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the rest undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

For all the latest and greatest UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 news and notes, be sure to check out our full event archive here. For the updated and finalized UFC 287 fight card and PPV lineup, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mmamania.com/2023/4/8/23675584/pic-former-president-donald-trump-joins-dana-white-to-promote-sold-out-ufc-287-espn-ppv-miami The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related