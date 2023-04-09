‘I feel inspired,’ PM Modi says after visiting Vivekananda House in Chennai





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he felt inspired and energetic after meditating at Vivekananda House in Chennai, where the legendary monk had stayed in 1897. In his speech during the celebrations commemorating the 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math here. Modi said he had deep respect for the Ramakrishna Math and played an important role in his life. “Today I had the opportunity to visit Vivekananda House where Swami Vivekananda had stayed here after returning from his famous trip to the West. Meditating here has been a special experience, I feel inspired and energized. I am happy to see old ideas reaching the younger generation through modern technology here,” he said. Also read: Anil Antony to be kicked out of BJP like curry leaves, father in shock says brother Ajith Flanked by monks from the Ramakrishna mission, he paid floral tributes to a portrait of Swami Vivekananda. “Vivekanandar Illam” (Vivekananda House) in the city is a historical place where the iconic monk stayed for nine days in 1897. A statue of Vivekananda was presented to the Prime Minister in remembrance. Governor RN Ravi, Minister of Industries of Tamil Nadu Thangam Thennarasu, Union Minister of State L Murugan attended.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/i-feel-inspired-says-pm-modi-after-visit-to-vivekananda-house-in-chennai/3039114/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related