Georgia DA calls Donald Trump’s racist claims ridiculous





donald trump

The pressure of a possible prison sentence has led former President Donald Trump to continue his tirades against anyone who dares to contradict him. Those people include Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, all of whom are black.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Trump was arrested and formally charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday, April 4. He pleaded not guilty to the felony charges brought against him by Bragg at the unprecedented Manhattan court hearing. The media spectacle is the first time Trump has faced significant consequences in investigations into an alleged financial scheme to cover up his extramarital affair. He is also charged with criminal conduct in his efforts to spread false information about voting in 2016.

Hours after his court appearance, the former reality TV personality addressed his supporters in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He debunked accusations of wrongdoing and launched demeaning remarks against the three chosen ones. His comments about Willis expressed great outrage.

They have a local racist Democratic district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in his power to indict me following an absolutely perfect phone call, he said. The remark references a phone call he had with Georgian election officials, such as Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he implored them to find 11,780 votes to undo his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. .

He doubled down on his degradation of Willis in a post on Truth Social. Racist Atlanta District Attorney Fani T. Willis, one of the most dangerous and corrupt cities in the United States, is now calling the Georgia Legislature, of course, RACIST because they want to facilitate the removal and replacing local rogue prosecutors who are incompetent, racist or unable to do their job properly, Trump said. This is a great development for Georgia but also for other parts of the country. Kudos to the Georgia Legislature for having the courage to act boldly, fairly and quickly!

The story continues

On Wednesday, April 5, Willis responded to Trump’s comments in an exclusive interview with Atlanta news station WSB-TV. The comment does not concern me at all. It’s ridiculous in nature, Willis told the outlet. She noted that she is largely indifferent because, like any other citizen, he has the right to free speech. I support his right to be protected by the First Amendment and to say what he wants. People have the right to say whatever they choose to say as long as it doesn’t rise to the level of a threat to myself, my staff or my family, she added.

In November, the disgraced politician announced his candidacy for re-election. His next in-person court appearance is scheduled for December 4.

Trending Stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/donald-trump-calls-black-prosecutors-112632234.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related