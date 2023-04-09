Xi Jinping sets a negative precedent

Lewis said the Chinese military began three days of crackdowns in northern, eastern and southern Taiwan on Saturday in response to President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. How is it classified?

The drills are not surprising given Beijing’s approach to the Taiwan issue. The meeting between Tsai and McCarthy this week was historic and brought to the fore the US-Taiwanese relationship, which McCarthy described as the strongest of his life, which is remarkable considering he was born before 1979, when the United States was still alive. relations with Taipei.

He spoke strongly in favor of timely arms deliveries and increased economic cooperation. This angered Beijing. It remains to be seen whether China will push back on the status quo again, as it did in August 2022, when it effectively abolished the center line of the Taiwan Strait as a border in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. So far, the reaction seems more subdued.

In August 2022, the exercises lasted a week, involved missiles and amounted to a blockade rehearsal. But for psychological reasons, couldn’t China first announce three-day maneuvers and then extend them, as it also practiced at the time?

It is very possible. The response from Taiwan and other actors will be decisive, but operational issues must also be taken into account: weather, fuel consumption and maintenance cycles play a major role in the conduct of such exercises. Unfortunately, all we can do now is wait and see. So far, we know little about what the exercises entail and where exactly they take place.

Ben Lewis is an independent military analyst based in Washington, DC. Specializing in Chinese military activities around Taiwan, he regularly comments on new developments and organizes them based on publicly available data.

How should Taiwan react?

August 2022 should serve as a model. The Taiwanese military closely monitored the activities of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the time and prevented them from invading its territory. Facing the PLA without escalation is a difficult balancing act, but Taiwan has plenty of experience in this area. If he responds with the same professionalism and caution as in August, everything will be fine.

You have been keeping a meticulous record of China’s military actions around Taiwan for months. How is the overall picture?

The year 2022 saw a record number of violations of Taiwan’s airspace identification zone, with more than 1,700 aircraft. This behavior continued until 2023. But in the second half of March before Tsai’s trip, there was a significant slowdown, which worried me. It emerged that the PLA halted operations to prepare their response to McCarthy’s meeting, which is now true.

An invasion is highly unlikely, at least for now, and there is no visible concentration of troops on China’s east coast. So what is Beijing’s objective?

Five main objectives stand out:

First are the PLA Forces Relatively New Abilities , they have not been at war since the Chinese invasion of Vietnam in 1979. Under Xi, the PLA completely transformed its structure from a Soviet-style military model to a combined forces model more closely aligned with the American army. Exercises of this type provide the PLA with the opportunity to train in a potential area of ​​operation.

, they have not been at war since the Chinese invasion of Vietnam in 1979. Under Xi, the PLA completely transformed its structure from a Soviet-style military model to a combined forces model more closely aligned with the American army. Exercises of this type provide the PLA with the opportunity to train in a potential area of ​​operation. Second, China is signaling to the United States and others that it recognizes Taiwan as a sees the central question on which he will not yield a characteristic of the wolf warrior that underlies all of Xi Jinping’s foreign policy.

a characteristic of the wolf warrior that underlies all of Xi Jinping’s foreign policy. Third, the exercises are designed to train the Taiwanese armed forces weigh down and demoralize . Taiwan’s military budget, though growing, is still only a fraction of China’s spending. The maneuvers require the Taiwanese military to deploy countermeasures and keep its forces on high alert.

. Taiwan’s military budget, though growing, is still only a fraction of China’s spending. The maneuvers require the Taiwanese military to deploy countermeasures and keep its forces on high alert. Fourth, to send a message to the people of Taiwan that if they continue on their current path, they Attack by the largest army in the world must be calculated.

must be calculated. And fifth, the Chinese Communist Party wants to show its own people that it a strong face against outside interference show.

Chinese maneuvers at a glance Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen returned Friday evening from the United States, where she House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers. The Chinese Navy announced on Saturday, titled Joint Sharpening of the Sword Military maneuvers with live ammunition until Monday included which will be held in three regions close to Taiwan. Earlier it was announced that shooting exercises would take place off the coast of eastern China’s Fujian province for seven days.

which will be held in three regions close to Taiwan. Earlier it was announced that shooting exercises would take place off the coast of eastern China’s Fujian province for seven days. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday 71 Chinese military aircraft and nine ships around the island. 45 planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait or entered the Taiwan air surveillance zone (at 4 p.m. local time). Footage from China’s state broadcaster CCTV shows a fighter jet during an in-flight refueling maneuver. Uncredited/CCTV/AP/dpa

French President Macron and European Commission President von der Leyen have just visited Chinese Party and State Leader Xi Jinping. Von der Leyen seemed set for a confrontation, Macron for an embrace. He said in Taiwan: As a good Stoic, I only care about what depends on me. Did France undermine the message of the EU?

It is striking that Beijing waited for both the end of the Tsai-McCarthy meeting and the departure of Macron and von der Leyen. Von der Leyen’s speech before his trip was the EU’s toughest on China I have ever experienced. It seems that Beijing wanted a distraction-free meeting and took the opportunity to make it clear that it is ready to cooperate with Europe as long as it does not interfere with Taiwan.

What do you expect from China militarily in the near future?

The current drills will end, but China will maintain military pressure on Taiwan indefinitely. At present, the commitment of democratic states is of enormous importance. By steadfastly supporting Taiwan and making it clear to Beijing that this kind of provocative military response is unacceptable, they can counter the negative precedent by which authoritarian leaders like Xi Jinping justify the use of military power as a means of subjugating small states. .

