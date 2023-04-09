



Donald Trump’s surprise visit to UFC 287 with Dana White

Former US President Donald Trump was a surprise guest alongside UFC President Dana White at UFC 287 in Miami. White posted a backstage photo of himself with the 45th President of the United States on Saturday. The UFC chief honcho was holding some “gold bars” that read “UFC 287, Sold Out.”

It shouldn’t be too surprising that Trump is at UFC 287, as his Mar-a-Lago Resort is only about an hour from Kaseya Center, the venue for the fight. White and Trump have been friends since the early days of the UFC. Trump was one of the few venue owners to host the UFC when almost everyone was trying to shut it down.

The former president attended other UFC events. He attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York while still on duty. Trump was also spotted at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Donald Trump attended UFC 287 despite being charged

Perhaps the only surprising aspect of Trump’s attendance at UFC 287 is that he’s been so closely following his arraignment on criminal charges earlier this week in New York. Despite these procedures, Trump is not known for keeping a low profile and avoiding controversy.

On the contrary, love him or hate him, the former president tends to dive straight into any headwinds that come his way. So it’s not out of place for him to meet White at UFC 287, especially when the event is essentially taking place in his backyard and features longtime Trump supporter Jorge Masvidal.

In fact, Masvidal was shown at a Trump press conference at Mar-a-Lago during a recent episode of UFC 287 Embedded. The press conference took place Tuesday evening, shortly after Trump was indicted.

Jorge Masvidal’s beef with Kevin Holland spills out onto the streets of Miami

Masvidal takes on Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287. He is hoping to put in an impressive performance and fight his way into the title picture. After three straight defeats, Masvidal has already put the pressure on himself, saying he might consider retiring if he loses. Now he has the former president present to watch him fight.

More photos of Donald Trump at UFC 287 alongside Dana White

