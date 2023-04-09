Pakistan in endless turmoil – Winnipeg Free Press





LAST year, US President Joe Biden called Pakistan “one of the most dangerous countries in the world”, possibly due to its potentially deadly cocktail of nuclear weapons and unstable politics.

But somehow he teeters endlessly, never resolving his permanent political crisis, but never quite exploding either.

The crisis over the past five years has revolved around Imran Khan, a former cricket star and socialite playboy – at least 17 ex-girlfriends and five known or suspected children – who revived 25 years ago as a populist Islamist politician. He became prime minister with military backing in 2018 and was removed from office (again with military backing) in 2022.

He is currently under siege by police and paramilitary forces in his home in Lahore but is protected by a cordon of his own supporters.

“The government is petrified by the elections,” he said. “They are afraid that we will win. Therefore, they try everything to get me out of the way, including assassination.

There was an assassination attempt on Khan last year. The shooter only managed to shoot him in the leg, but he has every reason to fear assassination: two Pakistani prime ministers were shot dead and one was hanged by the army after a shooting. military state. Yet his own rhetoric constantly invokes violence.

Just before losing an army-backed no-confidence vote in parliament a year ago, he told his opponents: “I wish to warn you: if I am ousted from government, I will be more dangerous for you.

He has kept his word and mobilizes his supporters by constantly asserting that the army has sold itself out to anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistani forces.

He insists he was “ousted because of a plot to install America’s puppets”, and says the government that replaced him, led by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) of Shehbaz Sharif, was “an attempt to impose the Indo-Israeli-American agenda on Pakistan”. and enslave Pakistan.

What this so-called common agenda might be is hard to imagine, since the disastrous end of the US occupation of Afghanistan has demoted Pakistan to the bottom of the list of US priorities and Israel is occupied elsewhere.

However, the accusation resonates in Pakistan’s domestic politics, and the army is angry at being portrayed as a traitor to the country and to Islam.

It is not yet clear whether this will end in a new military takeover in Pakistan. (It would be the fourth since independence in 1947.) That wouldn’t be a great tragedy in itself: the country has spent half its history under military rule, and it was neither more nor less dysfunctional in those times. than the rest was. time.

In the absence of any US pressure to bail out Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund is only interested in whether its loans will be repaid. From this point of view, the current coalition, a military regime or a restored Imran Khan government are all equally unreliable borrowers, so the loan does not come and Pakistan sinks further into poverty, debt and despair.

Of the three parts into which the former British Indian Empire was eventually divided, Pakistan is now unquestionably the poorest. Gross domestic product per capita is only USD 1,500 in Pakistan, compared to USD 2,250 for India and nearly USD 2,500 for Bangladesh. The gap will widen further, because the Pakistani population is growing twice as fast as the other two.

To some extent Pakistan’s poor performance is due to its perpetual arms race with a much larger India over the territorial dispute over Kashmir, but it cannot be denied that much of the blame for this lies with the corrupt and chaotic politics of the country.

Two extremely wealthy political dynasties, the Bhuttos and the Sharifs, dominated civilian governments for decades. Khan is an intruder, but about as useful for reforming Pakistani politics as Donald Trump has been for America. And the army is always the tail wagging the dog.

But none of that matters much anymore, except for the long-suffering Pakistanis themselves.

Gwynne Dyer’s new book is The Shortest History of War.

