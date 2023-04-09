Iranian president calls for Islamic action against Israel’s crimes





TEHRAN Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by telephone with a number of Muslim leaders following Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people. President Raisi had telephone conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, according to readings from the Iranian Presidency’s official website. In his call with Erdogan, the Iranian President congratulated his Turkish counterpart on the holy month of Ramadan and condemned the Zionist regime’s recent aggressions against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the spread of this regime’s aggressions to Syria and Lebanon, demanding greater convergence of Islamic countries to confront the actions of the regime. Referring to the regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people, in particular the worshipers of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the insult to this holy place, President Raisi said: The Islamic Republic of Iran demands the holding of a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to examine ways to deal with the atrocities of the Zionist regime. Stressing the need to respect the territorial integrity of countries in the region, Raisi said the most important way to fight terrorism and separatism is to support the national sovereignty of countries in the region. President Erdogan also congratulated the month of Ramadan and appreciated the assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the recent earthquake in Turkey, and condemned the recent aggression of the Zionist regime against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the people oppressed of Palestine. He underlined the convergence and unity of opinion of the Islamic countries to face these aggressions within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. In his conversation with President Berdimuhamedow, Ayatollah Raisi referred to the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque and against the peoples of Palestine and Lebanon and stressed the need for convergence of Islamic countries.

The need to continue developing bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan was one of Raisi’s main points in this telephone conversation. The Turkmen President congratulated the holy month of Ramadan and expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of relations between Tehran and Ashgabat in various economic and political fields, stressing that Turkmenistan is determined to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all the domains for the benefit of both nations. . Earlier Thursday, Raisi held talks with his Indonesian counterpart on Palestine. In this conversation, Ayatollah Raisi explained the current situation in Palestine and presented it as the beating heart of the Islamic world, emphasizing: “Supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and fighting the Zionist regime is an immutable principle in the structure of the Islamic Ummah. and the unity of the Islamic world is a constant necessity to face the aggressions and crimes of the Zionist regime”. Raisi also called for holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and reaching a common decision to defend the oppressed Palestinian nation and confront the crimes of the Zionist regime.

