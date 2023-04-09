Together with the Kapolresta and the Dandim, the vice mayor checks the church and the prices of basic products in the market





Bengkulu, Public Information Following the orders of President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, National Police Chief and TNI Commander, Bengkulu Deputy Mayor Dedy Wahyudi with Bengkulu Kombes Police Chief. Pol. Aris and Dandim 0407/Bengkulu Colonel (kav) Widodo Pujianto observed pre-Easter Christian worship activities in churches on Friday afternoon (04/07/23). Bujang City Industry and Commerce Bureau Chief, RH and Transportation Bureau Chief, Hendri Kurniawan were present to accompany the wawali in the activity. Meanwhile, the Kapolresta was accompanied by AKP Unit Leader Perdhana. The first place visited was Jitra Village HKBP Church, then GKII Kelurahan Kebun Tebeng Church and finally GMI Getsemani Church, West Lingkar Village. We, Forkopimda City of Bengkulu, carry out the orders of the President, Head of the Republic of Indonesia and the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces to ensure the smooth running of Christian worship activities. We went to several churches. The priests expressed their gratitude and felt valued by the government, Dedy said. Dedy assured that until Sunday, the implementation of services in churches in the city of Bengkulu was safe. In addition, the Polres and Kodim 0407/Bengkulu placed armed personnel in each church on a security mission. After visiting the church, the group continued with the next activity, which was to check the prices and availability of basic necessities in the market. Led by the mayor, the group headed for the panorama market. Dedy asked market traders directly about commodity prices. For example, chili pepper has seen a slight drop from the previous Rp. 30,000 per kilogram, it is now at Rp. 28,000. Then the price of onions also fell slightly from the previous Rp. 35 thousand per kilogram, now it is Rp. 30 thousand. Meanwhile, the average egg price is still normal at IDR 50,000 per mat. Also, the price of broiler chickens has gone from IDR 32,000 to IDR 28,000 now. For rice, the price is IDR 17-18,000 per cup. We also go down to ensure the price of basic needs. Thank goodness for the peppers, onions, chicken earlier. The oil only rises slightly. This means that it is always stable. “Before Eid, when there is a price increase, we (the government) will intervene, whether it is in the form of a low-cost bargain or free assistance,” Dedy said.

