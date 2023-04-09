Team prosecuting Donald Trump in landmark secret money case New York Daily News





The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office made history last week by bringing the first-ever criminal case against a former US president.

Following the 34 felony charges unsealed on Tuesday which allege Donald Trump falsified business records to disguise paid porn star Stormy Daniels for his silence on an extramarital tryst in the days leading up to the 2016 election, the former president went on the offensive, saying the case had NO MERIT.

It will be up to these seven seasoned prosecutors with a combined 125 years of litigation experience, including bringing down some of the most infamous convicted fraudsters in New York City courtrooms to prove that the Trump case is worth it. deserved.

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his impeachment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. At left is Trump’s team of prosecutors. (Andrew Kelly/AP)

Susan Hoffinger leads the prosecutors’ investigative division and is the pilot for Trump’s prosecution teams. Hoffinger is no stranger to Trump business dealings, she led the team that secured the 2022 convictions of two Trump Organization entities and the company’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, for tax fraud.

During her 20 years as a defense attorney, Hoffinger ran her own law firm, where she represented dozens of clients accused of the same crimes as Trump, as well as tax evasion, money laundering money, bribery, securities fraud, antitrust violations and other white crimes. – collar offences. In particular, it obtained the acquittal of a construction supervisor accused in the fatal fire at the Deutsche Bank building in 2007.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger leaves a courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 in New York City. (John Minchillo/AP)

McCaw is an investigative attorney with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, where she has worked since 2015. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, McCaw worked in private practice and clerked for judges in Manhattan Federal Court and the United States Court. second circuit call.

McCaw tried con artists peddling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, investigators who submitted false asbestos reports to the city and a Manhattan real estate attorney who stole $14 million of his clients’ money during his tenure in office.

In 2019, she handled the prosecution of notorious fraudster Anna Delvey Sorokin, who was found guilty of pretending to be a German heiress to rip off a bank for a $22 million loan.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw is pictured in New York State Supreme Court in New York on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Richard Drew/AP)

Chris Conroy, a senior adviser in the Investigations Division, did most of the talking in court during Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday.

The longtime Manhattan prosecutor has overseen dozens of white-collar cases accusing major financial institutions of violating US sanctions and New York laws. In 2014, he was honored by the US Department of Justice for his work on the team that secured the conviction of the world’s fourth largest bank, BNP Paribas.

Prior to joining the DAs Major Economic Crimes Bureau in 2011, Conroy tried dozens of murder, robbery and burglary cases. As a fraud investigator, he tried Ponzi schemes, insider theft and boiler room stock fraud.

Conroy was part of the team that broke up the shuttered international law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf in 2014 for a $200 million cookbook operation.

Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Chris Conroy is pictured Thursday, March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Matthew Colangelo is Braggs’ senior counsel, a role in which he is responsible for overseeing policies and strategies in the most sensitive offices of White Collar Investigations and Housing, Tenant Protection and Labor Affairs. .

Colangelo came to the DA office in 2022 from the US Department of Justice, where he was the third in command as the acting associate attorney general. At DOJ, Colangelo oversaw the Antitrust Division, Civil Division, Civil Rights Division, Environment and Natural Resources Division, and Tax Division.

Part of Colangelos’ work time in the state AG office coincided with Braggs. He served as chief counsel on federal initiatives, representing cases challenging charity fraud at the now-defunct Trump Foundation, the citizenship issue in the census, and immigrant arrests in state court proceedings.

Prosecutor Matt Colangelo walks out of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on March 22, 2023. (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Pope returned to the DA office in 2022, more than 35 years after working there under former DA Robert Morgenthau. Under Braggs, Pope serves as the executive prosecutor for the Office for Gun Violence Prevention.

The popes detail a rich experience in government. He headed the state’s AG Criminal Division under Eliot Spitzer, later becoming Governor Spitzer’s director of policy, when he negotiated New York’s first human trafficking bill. He joined the AG office in 2021 to lead the Office of Investor Protection.

Under Morgenthau, Pope convicted Bonanno capo James Galante of a racketeering scheme in a newspaper delivery program, including Daily News deliveries.

Peter Pope

Mangold joined the Manhattan DAs office in 2022 after nine years in private practice, where she represented clients in high-stakes financial fraud cases.

She has years of experience investigating and representing clients in white collar criminal and civil matters. She led negotiations that resulted in the recovery of $850 million from UBS Real Estate Securities Inc. and Bank of America for investors who lost money during the 2008 mortgage crisis.

Mangolds’ notable experience also includes investigating a billion-dollar mining hacking plot involving a former Soviet military counterintelligence officer.

Rebecca Mangold is pictured on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in New York. (Andrew Kelly/AP)

Ellis joined the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in 2018, where she started at Trial Bureau 80. She joined the Major Economic Crimes Bureau in 2021.

A former Goldman Sachs legal analyst, Ellis is handling a major fraud case against a partner at the now-closed Gordon and Silber LP law firm accused of embezzling $1.2 million.

