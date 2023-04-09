Economic crisis in Pakistan puts healthcare costs out of reach





Nafees Jan, a 50-year-old taxi driver in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, recently made what he called the hardest choice of his life: pay for treatment for his 10-year-old son with diabetes or continue to send her four children to school.

Faced with a near life-or-death situation, Jan decided to pull her children out of their modest fee-paying school in order to pay for medicine and lab tests. I had to choose to save my son’s life, he said.

Jans’ agonizing dilemma was one of the tragic consequences of a deepening economic crisis in Pakistan, where runaway inflation that hit 35% in March has put the cost of basic necessities beyond the reach of many.

Pakistan’s downward economic spiral is triggering a public health crisis. Rising inflation has pushed treatment prices to unaffordable levels, forcing many families to choose between health care and other necessities, while dwindling foreign currency reserves have led to shortages of imported medicines and medical equipment.

Meanwhile, devastating floods last year plunged millions of Pakistanis into hunger and put them at greater risk of disease.

Pakistan’s economic misery was threatening the health and well-being of millions of already vulnerable communities, Unicef ​​said. No one should be forced into poverty, or kept in poverty, to pay for the health care they need. However, this is the sad reality for many families in Pakistan.

Analysts warn that the country risks following neighboring Sri Lanka in default. Its foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $4.2 billion, not enough to cover a month of imports, leaving businesses struggling to operate.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government is engaged in talks with the IMF to restart a multi-billion dollar lending program. But the parties were unable to agree on terms for releasing the final $1.1 billion tranche, which includes higher taxes and lower energy subsidies. While the Fund argues such austerity measures are necessary, Islamabad says they will exacerbate economic pain.

Pakistan’s central bank last week raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 21%, the highest level in Asia.

Sharif is also embroiled in a bitter row with arch-rival Imran Khan, who capitalized on Pakistanis’ economic angst in a campaign to return to the top job he was ousted from a year ago. Allies of the prime ministers fear that acquiescence to IMF conditions could ruin their chances in elections due this year.

Pakistan has long struggled with poor health care. According to Unicef, 40% of children are stunted or small for their age due to malnutrition, a condition that can inflict lifelong physical and cognitive damage. More than half of medical expenses are borne by patients, as severely underfunded public hospitals often leave patients with no choice but to pay for treatment.

But the pressure has intensified over the past year. Amid soaring inflation and a sharp decline in the value of the rupee, the authorities imposed import restrictions to protect remaining foreign exchange reserves, a move that exacerbated shortages of medical equipment and raw materials for medicines.

There is a huge drug supply gap, said Shabnam Baloch, Pakistani director of the International Rescue Committee. In recent months, the manufacturer was either unable to import the raw material or simply left the country due to the shortage of foreign currency.

The head of a major pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, who asked to remain anonymous, lamented government controls on drug prices, which did not keep up with inflation or the devaluation of the rupee. How do you do business while remaining profitable in this environment? they said.

Late last year, the Pakistani unit of GlaxoSmithKlines ceased production of the painkiller Panadol, saying rising material prices were causing heavy financial losses.

Qazi Saleem, an Islamabad-based medical supply specialist, said import costs had risen by 70 to 120 percent over the past year. It has become more difficult to obtain stents and lenses, Saleem added. This has made it more difficult for patients…because they cannot predict the expected cost.

Atif Munir, an endocrinologist in Lahore who treats diabetic patients, said insulin, which in Pakistan is massively imported, had become more expensive and harder to obtain, forcing him to find more affordable supplies.

Pakistan’s precarious situation was made worse by last year’s floods, which caused an estimated $30 billion in damage and economic loss, displaced millions of people and wiped out swaths of vital crops such as rice.

The IRC said 20 million people continued to need humanitarian assistance, and nearly half of them were extremely food insecure. Contaminated and stagnant water has led to outbreaks of waterborne diseases, including cholera, as well as malaria, the group added.

The most vulnerable communities and in particular those affected by the floods have either lost all their assets or sold the little they have to meet part of the health needs, Unicef ​​said.

This includes Naimat Khan, 60, a father of seven who had brought his elderly mother from their village to Rawalpindi hospital for kidney treatment. Last month, he had to sell two of his seven goats to allow him to care for her, at a much lower price than he had expected.

The cost of doctor visits became more expensive each month, Khan said. Finally, I had no choice.

