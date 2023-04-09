‘SNL’ Cold Open: Donald Trump on Easter calls Ron DeSantis as Judas





Premiering on Easter Eve, the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” opened with a serene image of the sketch show’s cast members seated at a long table, perfectly costumed and positioned alongside Leonardo’s “The Last Supper.” da Vinci. But the tranquility was short-lived with the arrival of actor James Austin Johnson, who took over telling the Easter story in the form of a monologue delivered by Donald Trump.

Last week’s episode also opened with a parody of Trump after the former president was indicted by a grand jury. On April 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. His arrest and impeachment made him the first president in United States history to be charged with a crime after leaving office. And that step was also addressed with this week’s cold open.

“A famous and wonderful man arrested for no reason. If you haven’t put it together, I compare myself to Jesus again. And what better time than on his birthday, Easter,” Johnson said as Trump. “As we speak, I am being persecuted on a level the world has never seen. Even worse than the late great Jesus.

Playing Trump, Johnson went on to offer comparisons between himself and Jesus: “We’re both very tall, very popular, and frankly, white Americans.” He also jokes that, like Jesus, he organized massive rallies and his followers got into serious trouble. Johnson’s Trump also referenced Jesus’ Easter resurrection over a three-day period: “I would have done it quicker. Maybe two days. I could have done it a lot faster,” Johnson sneered.

The biblical allusions continued with Johnson paralleling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with Judas, the infamous apostle who betrayed Jesus and suffered a gruesome death.

“I even have my own Judas: Ron DeSantis,” Johnson said as Trump. “Ron DeSantis came up to me with tears in his eyes and said, ‘Help me, Mr. Trump, I’m going to lose my election.’ So I very generously pretended to like him, and then he made a Judas, and now he can’t even get gays out of Disney World.

The stunt comes the same week as DeSantis’ latest attempt to take over Disney World and other Orlando theme parks with threats of higher taxes in the area.

Trump’s Easter narrative included other sarcastic remarks, such as calling Jesus Christ a “nepo baby” because of his parentage.

The April 8 episode features former “SNL” cast member Molly Shannon as the host.

Shannon made her first appearance with her monologue, which she turned into a rousing showtune number that includes a cameo appearance from “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels and Martin Short.

Wearing a sequined mini dress, Shannon sang the crowd-pleasing “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from the musical “Gypsy,” complete with over-the-top Broadway performance touches. As she belted “Curtain up! Turn on the Lights,” Shannon was joined by new cast member Molly Kearney. Kearney told his namesake “I’m not really into the show, so I’m interrupting your song to get more camera time.”

Shannon kept stopping her show-stopper to check in with other cast members. Kenan Thompson told him that he “keeps buying fake Rolexes”; Bowen Yang told her “I am attracted to my therapist”. Michaels and Short were briefly photographed holding champagne flutes. Short yelled “I ran out of Ozempic” and started voraciously eating a sandwich.

Short joined Shannon and other cast members on stage for the kicking finale.

Jonas Brothers performed on the “SNL” stage for the third time as the episode’s musical guest. The sibling group are set to release their sixth studio album, “The Album,” on May 12. This week, the brothers released another single, titled “Waffle House,” ahead of the album’s release.

“Saturday Night Live” features Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes as well as Weekend Update co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are star players.

Produced by Broadway Video and SNL Studios, the series is currently in its 48th season. Lorne Michaels remains committed to the sketch show as series creator with Liz Patrick in the director’s chair.

Watch “Saturday Night Live” at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/saturday-night-live-donald-trump-tells-ron-desantis-molly-shannon-1235577582/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related