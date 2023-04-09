Politics
Taiwanese threat from China is serious: House GOP chairman
The chairman of the House Select Committee on China said on Saturday that the United States must take the threat posed to Taiwan seriously, as Beijing launched military exercises around the island following the Taiwanese president’s meetings with lawmakers. Americans.
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., who attended the meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen in California last week, told The Associated Press he plans to lead his committee to bolster government defenses of the island, encouraging Congress to expedite military aid to Taiwan.
“I think all of this just goes to show the obvious,” Gallagher told the AP, saying Chinese President Xi Jinping intended to reunite Taiwan with the mainland.
“We need to move heaven and earth to strengthen our posture of deterrence and denial, so that Xi Jinping concludes he simply cannot do it,” Gallagher said.
China conducted drills with warships and dozens of fighter jets around Taiwan on Saturday, the Taiwanese government said, in what was seen as retaliation for a meeting between U.S. lawmakers and the president of the self-governing island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. .
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy hosted Tsai during a bipartisan session at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., along with more than a dozen members of the U.S. House for what has was the most sensitive stop during its transit through the United States.
So far, China’s response to Tsai’s transit through the United States has not been as intense as its reaction last year after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.
While McCarthy and Tsai made measured remarks after the meeting about maintaining the status quo between their countries, which have no formal diplomatic relations, the one-day meeting enraged China.
The Chinese military has announced the start of three-day “combat readiness patrols” as a warning to Taiwanese who want to make the island’s de facto independence permanent.
Taiwan separated from China in 1949 after a civil war, and the United States severed official ties with Taiwan in 1979 while formally establishing diplomatic relations with the government in Beijing.
The United States recognizes a “one China” policy in which Beijing claims Taiwan, but it does not endorse China’s claim to the island and remains Taiwan’s main provider of military and defense assistance.
The ruling Communist Party says the island is forced to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing says contacts with foreign officials are encouraging Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step the ruling party says would lead to war.
Chinese officials have condemned Tsai’s meetings with lawmakers and announced sanctions against two organizations that hosted her in the United States, but her immediate response has so far been less forceful than her reaction to Pelosi’s August trip. in Taiwan.
China had warned U.S. lawmakers not to join the meeting with Tsai, Gallagher said. And after the meeting, China urged the United States to leave what it called a “wrong and dangerous road.”
Gallagher, who served as a U.S. Marine with tours in Iraq, said U.S. lawmakers would not be intimidated by the Chinese.
“It’s an attempt to change the ideological battlespace and, again, an attempt to intimidate us and make us feel like we’re changing the status quo and provoking them, when the opposite is true,” did he declare.
Gallagher said he wants Congress to work to step up its military commitments to Taiwan. He said the United States should send weapons systems to Taiwan more quickly for its defense.
One idea that emerged from the meeting, he said, was for the United States to help Taiwan with the technology to manufacture its own defense systems.
In 2022, China responded to Pelosi’s visit with its biggest live-fire exercises in decades, including firing a missile over the island.
Chinese officials gave no indication whether the drills currently underway could include a repeat of previous drills with missiles fired at sea, which disrupted sea and air flights.
