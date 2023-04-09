Politics
Do not hinder development in Telangana, PM Modi tells KCR-led government | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Telangana government led by K Chandrashekar Rao of non-cooperation in central projects while saying such things affect the dream of people in the state. Addressing a public meeting after leaving Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, Prime Minister Modi said that the NDA government is striving to fulfill the dreams of the citizens of Telangana. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana today. Interestingly, CM K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive PM Modi at the airport and skipped his schedule in the state.
PM hails infrastructure boost
“I am saddened by the non-cooperation of the state government in the Centre’s projects. It is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana,” Prime Minister Modi said during the inauguration events of the development projects in Hyderabad. Hailing the efforts of the NDA government to boost the infrastructure and connectivity of the state, the Prime Minister said the center considers it our duty to fulfill the dreams of the citizens of Telangana.
#SHOW | The new India of today, the new India of the 21st century, is rapidly building modern infrastructure in every corner of the country. The central government is also rapidly developing the road network in Telangana: PM Narendra Modi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/cm6fNlcQji
ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023
“Due to the covid pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war, the world is experiencing ups and downs in the economy. Amidst this uncertainty, India is one of the countries investing a record amount in modernization of infrastructure,” Modi added. “Rs 10 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure upgrades in this year’s budget,” he said.
Modi criticizes the opposition
“A handful of people are encouraging the ‘parivarvaad’ to try to see where they can benefit from the projects for the people of Telangana,” the prime minister said. “Parivarvaad” was even looting the ration given to the poor in Telangana,” he added.
#SHOW A handful of people are afraid of development work… They have nothing to do with the welfare of the country and society. They just want to see their family flourish. Telangana must be careful of these people: PM Narendra Modi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/XY040PXcIn
ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023
Reacting to the opposition parties’ plea against the Supreme Court’s central investigative agencies, the Prime Minister said “a few days ago some political parties went to court asking for protection so that no one ‘open their bribery books, but the court dismissed them’.
#SHOW | A few days ago, some political parties had gone to court asking for protection so that no one would open their corruption books, but the court turned them away: PM Narendra Modi, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/aROJGxFqaf
ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023
He said that parivarvaad and corruption are not different and the latter begins to grow where there is parivarvaad. “Parivarvaad” was even looting the ration given to the poor of Telangana, he alleged and stressed that progress in the state was important for overall national growth.
