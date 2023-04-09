UAE princess rumored to have a crush on Imran Khan’s son





DUBAI: UAE Princess Sheikha Mahra, a well-known internet celebrity who once reportedly proposed to a son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has married Emirati Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum during a private ceremony in Dubai.

Last year, unverified reports on social media swirled the rumor mill as Princess Mahra’s name was linked to one of the sons of a Pakistani populist leader. Social media platforms were all abuzz with reports that the UAE royal family had asked Sulaiman’s mother, Jemima Khan, for her son’s hand in marriage, with hilarious dowry claims that sparked an online frenzy.

The rumors died down shortly but the misleading content is still available on the internet and the case caught the attention of netizens after Sheikha Mahra got hitched recently.

Congratulations are in order for Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum’s daughter who announced her marriage in a social media post. The royals shared a photo and confirmed that they had signed the prenup.

On the occasion, the groom’s father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, wrote an ode for the newlyweds which reads: He There were celebrations on God’s Day, books were written, and greetings appeared from every house. Everyone is blessed with joy, and our night has become bright as the day, thanks to the wonderful news of the day from Mana.

He further reads Son with these graceful expressions; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum announced the news of the Katb Ketab of his son, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, to His Highness Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Meanwhile, no photos have been shared of the event which has been kept secret due to the privacy of the Royal Family while other details of the wedding function or reception have been kept under wraps, until to the filing of this story.

Download the MM News mobile app and stay up to date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mmnews.tv/uae-princess-rumored-to-have-crush-on-imran-khans-son-ties-the-knot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related