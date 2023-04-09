SNL Cold Open All Easter with Donald Trump as Jesus Christ – Deadline





“Alas, one of you is going to betray me,” Mikey Day said tonight in Jesus Christ on Saturday Night Live. “It is predicted and although I have committed no crime, I will be arrested, tried and found guilty,” he added.

At the end of the week that saw a former US president arrested on 34 counts and before a New York judge in part for paying a porn star to keep quiet about a case, it seemed pretty obvious what SNL was cold-opening. be tonight. Yet, instead of refueling Donald Trump for the second week in a row, late-night NBC leaned into Easter with a Last Supper of its own, of sorts.

“Sound familiar?” exclaimed James Austin Johnson as he walked around as the perpetually self-aggrandizing, self-pity former Celebrity Apprentice host. “A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason,” Johnson’s Weird Trump continued, picking up on an old trope of the real Trump and the deranged version of the divine thrown out by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier this week. “If you didn’t put it together, I compared myself to Jesus again.”

“And what better time than on his birthday, Easter,” added the actor who doubled as Joe Biden. The funniest second line of tonight’s cold open, the factually incorrect quip on all counts has the added bonus of sounding exactly like the kind of muddled claim Trump would really make – as you can see in the video above.

“He rose from the dead on the third day,” Trump boasted of Johnson in his contrast to Christ, “I would have done it quicker.” Going deeper into the juxtaposition of Jesus in a skit that literally risked offending everyone and managed not to cross that line, SNL Trump claimed he even had “my own Judas, Ron DeSantis” and how the Son of God was. a “baby Nepo” like Trump himself.

Now yes, the open cold started to get a bit chilly as it lasted a bit too long. Or not, because just before the end, the real zinger of this Easter story struck.

“Because just like Jesus, all I did was be friendly with a sex worker and now they want to put me in jail,” SNL Trump continued, again sounding remarkably indistinguishable from the real Don.

Although a nearly bottomless pit of mockery, Trump has found new blood on SNL with Johnson over the past two seasons. Vocal style aside, what makes his version of the ex-POTUS soar over the flatline that was often Alec Baldwin’s Trump is that it’s often hard to tell if this what Johnson’s Trump says is out of the SNL writers room or a Trump rally teleprompter — as Tonight made very clear.

The fact that in an interview in a car outside the Manhattan Criminal Courts building where Trump was being treated prior to his April 4 impeachment, congressmen MAGA Greene shamelessly compared Trump to Christ and to Nelson Mandela – without apparent irony.

The 17th episode of the 48th season of Long in the tooth SNL, tonight’s show sees former castmate Molly Shannon return to 30 Rock to host, with Jonas Brothers as musical guests. Next week, Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas will make her debut as host of Saturday Night Live, and Karol G will perform as musical guest.

