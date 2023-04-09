How Westminster squalor and scandal stem from the infamous Restoration Society

Journalist Sam Bright said a spate of recent political scandals is linked to Britain’s leaders treating the country in a way that mimics the infamous Oxford catering company.

The men-only Bullingdon Club, which counts Boris Johnson, David Cameron and George Osborne among its former members, is reserved for the aristocracy and the super-rich and rose to fame following reports of shocking behavior such as ransacked restaurants and allegations of burning down a 50 note in front of a homeless man as an initiation ceremony.

In the book Bullingdon Club Britain: The Ransacking Of A Nation, an ex-member recounts how he decided to quit after another member emptied a carafe of port, filled it with his own piss and ate it. sent back to the waitress saying the port was off.

Bright told the Sunday National: The book looks at what has happened over the last few years and tries to find a way to explain it all in a way that sums up the cronyism, the political scandals, the Liz Truss phenomenon and everything that happened. the economy.

There are a lot of side events that took place in politics, none of which benefited ordinary people and I think they are all very intertwined.

I think the idea that our leaders treat the country the same way the elites of the Bullingdon Club treat restaurants and the staff in those restaurants rings very true.

In the book, Bright writes: A decade of crushing austerity and stagnant wages has been accompanied by the enrichment of political and business elites.

In this way, Britain’s political, social and economic establishment effectively acts as a private club for the privileged, devoted to its own greed at the direct expense of the common people.

Money and power are hoarded within this alliance of aristocrats, oligarchs and their butlers and you are not invited.

Sam Bright is the author of Bullingdon Club Britain: The Ransacking Of A Nation (Picture: NQ)

Bright acknowledged there was an argument that a privileged elite has always ruled Britain, with around 35% of the country’s prime ministers coming from Eton.

But he added: I think what has changed in recent years is that our elites have lost benevolence, we don’t have an elite that wants to foster social mobility or the success and opportunity of the lower classes. They were able to ransack the country effectively in order to for themselves, to enhance their own status, ego and power and in many cases their financial opportunities as well.

Bright said the change was prompted by the rise to the top of politicians such as Donald Trump in the United States and Boris Johnson and the lack of consequences for behavior such as offensive or misleading statements.

I think part of it has to do with the amount of noise we have right now and the extent and frequency of these scandals, he said. The awarding of billions of pounds of Covid contracts to Tory-linked businesses is a stark example of how the system works for the privileged elite, with people able to earn lucrative work just because of who they know , explained Bright.

Much of the book is the investigative work I’ve done over the past few years and the biggest story I’ve worked on that shocked me was about Covid contracts, he said.

I particularly worked on the PPE contracts and was skeptical of the story when it first appeared.

We’ve seen a contract or two awarded to companies owned by Conservative donors and associates and I thought it must have been just a coincidence the government is spending so much money on these PPE deals that according to the law of averages, a part must surely end up in the pockets of conservative donors.

But then the contracts kept coming in and the millions piled up, and then billions of contracts were awarded to Conservative donors.

More than 3 billion Covid contracts have been awarded to companies owned by Conservative donors and those close to the Conservative Party.

He added: It was that privileged Bullingdon Club mentality where you can win hundreds of millions of pounds in contracts because of your connections which is fundamentally wrong and it goes to systemic issues with the nature of aristocracy British, nepotism and power that a lot of people we thought we got rid of.

Bright said one way to solve the problem was to devolve more power to nations and regions and away from London. [Bullingdon] club is essentially a private club for graduates of three elite private schools Eton, on the outskirts of London, Westminster, in the heart of power, and Harrow in north-west London.

So that gives you an idea of ​​how power resides in this country.