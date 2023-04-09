Politics
Iraq asks Turkey to apologize for attack on Sulaymaniyah airport | Kurdish News
SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said he was part of a convoy with US troops at Sulaymaniyah airport at the time of the attack.
The Iraqi government has called on Turkey to apologize for the attack on an airport in the northern Kurdish region of the country, denouncing what it called a blatant assault on its sovereignty in the region.
Saturday’s request came as a Turkish Defense Ministry official told Reuters news agency that no Turkish armed forces operations had taken place in the area in recent days.
The Iraqi presidency said Friday’s attack took place near Sulaymaniyah airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region. present on Iraqi soil.
In this regard, we call on the Turkish government to take responsibility and issue an official apology, he said.
Turkey, which has spent decades fighting Kurdish armed groups in its east, has carried out several military operations, including airstrikes in northern Iraq and northern Syria against Kurdish-led forces.
Ankara views Kurdish-led forces as terrorists allied with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is backed by the United States, said in a statement on Saturday that its leader, Mazloum Abdi, was at Sulaymaniyah airport at the time of the attack, but that no harm has been done.
Abdi condemned the attack on Saturday, telling the Kurdish North news agency that at the time of the bombardment he was in a convoy that included US-led coalition troops and members of the counter-terrorism force. Iraqi Kurdish.
Asked about the reason for the attack, Abdi said it was a clear message from the Turks that they are disturbed and opposed to our international relations and want to damage them.
Abdi added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seeking a free victory ahead of the country’s parliamentary and presidential elections next month.
A US official confirmed to Reuters that there had been a strike on a convoy in the area and that US military personnel were there, but said there were no casualties.
About 900 US troops remain in Syria, most in the Kurdish-administered northeast, as part of a US-led coalition battling remnants of IS, or armed group ISIL.
A knowledgeable source close to the leadership of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the party that controls the Sulaymaniyah region, and two Kurdish security officials also confirmed to Reuters that Abdi and three US servicemen were at the proximity to the airport.
Al Al Jazeeras Ameer Fendi, citing sources at Sulaymaniyah airport, said the attack damaged much of the facility’s outer fence, but caused no casualties.
He noted that the attack came days after Turkey closed its airspace to planes traveling to and from Sulaymaniyah due to what he said increased activity there by fighters from the PKK, and said the shelling had heightened tensions between the main parties in the Iraqi Kurdish government.
A statement from the Iraqi Kurdish regional government, which is mainly controlled by the Kurdistan Democratic Party, appears to blame the PUK for Friday’s events. He accused them of causing an attack on the airport and of using government institutions for illegal activities.
Ankara has close ties with the Kurdistan Democratic Party, which is the largest party in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region and dominates in the regional capital, Erbil.
Its rival, the PUK, has closer ties with the PKK and dominates in Sulaymaniyah.
Fendi, reporting from Erbil, said the Iraqi Kurdish Region Presidency called on both sides to stop trading accusations and investigate the circumstances of the recent bombing.
This tense atmosphere between the two parts of the Kurdish regional government comes at a time when Turkiye airspace remains closed to flights from Sulaymaniyah airport, and at a time when many say the differences between the two parts of the Government should come to an end as people here prepare for parliamentary elections due later this year, he added.
