Inaugurated by the President, the horse races of Tanah Datar 2023 are ready to be held on April 30





Batusangkar, Public Information – The 2023 Wirabraja Open Race and the traditional Tanah Datar Horse Race are expected to be opened directly by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. This was conveyed by Regent of Tanah Datar Eka Putra during the inauguration of Wirabraja Open Race and Traditional Horse Racing Committee for 2023 at Indojolito Building, Batusangkar on Friday 04/07/2023. “The horse race we are going to do is different from the previous one. Why that ? From my first meeting, the first was with the Presidential Palace, the second was directly with the Minister of Defense, and the third was by telephone. with Minister Sandiaga Uno. God willing, they will be present. Our Horse Race event, God willing, will be opened directly by President Joko Widodo,” the Regent said. “The confirmation of the arrival of the president is 70%, for the Minister of Defense it is 99%, 1% is the decree of God. It is a blessing for us”, he added . Regarding the inauguration, the Regent congratulated and hoped that the committee could work seriously and responsibly. “Congratulations to all the newly strengthened committee. God willing, they will be responsible for carrying out the trust,” he said. “Come on, let’s be serious and keep the cohesion, there are problems quickly solved, let’s not make the problem bigger but we don’t solve it. I invite all of us to organize everything, MSMEs, traders, visitors who come orderly, also the procedures for welcoming guests. us,” he continued. Meanwhile, the chairman of the committee who is also Dandim 0307 Tanah Datar, Lt. Col. CZI Sutrisno, explained that this year’s horse race was held earlier than before, namely from April 30 to May 1. 2023. “There are a number of reasons why horse racing activities are carried out earlier than before, which usually take place in October. Firstly, Pordasi’s schedule in October is very busy. ‘Eid, we hope that the preservation of horses races can be observed by migrants returning home. In addition, there is interest in this horse race, other tourist objects will also be seen, there is a additional goal to organize it this month,” explained Sutrisno. The committee that was confirmed was a combination of Kodim staff, Pordasi members and OPD ranks within the Tanah Datar regency government. After the confirmation of this committee, the Dandim hopes that all the fields can work according to their duties, although currently many fields have started to perform their duties, such as the repair of stables and shipyards. (Mc. Tanah Datar/Eyv)

