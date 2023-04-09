Politics
Xi Jinping Attends and Delivers a Speech at the Closing Ceremony of the Fifth Meeting of the China-France Business Council
On the afternoon of April 6, 2023, President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly attended and spoke at the closing ceremony of the fifth meeting of the China-France Business Council in Beijing.
Noting the profound and complex changes in the world, Xi Jinping stressed that China and France, in the face of difficulties and challenges, have upheld genuine multilateralism and stayed in the right direction of free trade and economic globalization. greatly enhancing the resilience and vitality of bilateral economic and trade cooperation. The volume of bilateral trade and mutual direct investment has increased steadily, cooperation on major projects has further deepened, and cooperation in emerging fields such as green consumption, green energy and scientific and technological innovation n stopped expanding.
Trade cooperation between China and France has not only boosted economic development and improved people’s well-being in both countries, but also helped boost confidence and stabilize expectations for global economic recovery. Today, when China’s economic and social vitality is fully released and the China-France and China-EU dialogues and cooperation are activated in various fields, the two sides should seize the opportunity to strengthen their cooperation and to create a better future together.
Both sides should maintain openness and inclusiveness to deepen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit. China will accelerate the development of its domestic market, while vigorously advancing high-level opening up and steadily expanding institutional opening up in terms of rules, regulations, management and standards. China is ready to share with France and other countries in the world the new opportunities offered by Chinese modernization. China supports the efforts of French companies to play a greater role in the Chinese market by effectively using major opening platforms such as the China International Import Expo, the China International Fair for Trade in Services and the China International Consumer Products Expo. . Efforts should also be made to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as green development, digital economy and innovation.
Both sides should respect the principle of independence and safeguard the common interests of China and the EU. China and the EU, as two major forces in building a multipolar world, share broad strategic consensus and converging interests, and enjoy a solid foundation for cooperation. China-EU cooperation has a direct bearing on the prosperity of the Eurasian continent and the stability of the international landscape. China will continue to view and develop China-EU relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, support European integration and uphold EU unity and prosperity. China hopes the EU will have an objective and fair view of China and stick to the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership. Xi Jinping pointed out that no one will emerge victorious from a zero-sum game; supply chain decoupling and separation practices cannot impede China’s development process. China stands ready to work with the EU to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, oppose the politicization and militarization of economic, trade, scientific and technological exchanges, jointly uphold the security and stability of industrial chains and sourcing and create a favorable environment for cooperation.
The two sides should maintain solidarity and coordination and promote common development across the world. At present, human society is facing unprecedented common challenges, and strengthening solidarity and coordination is the only way out. Xi Jinping noted that he put forward the initiative of building a human community with a shared future, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Civilization Initiative. world in the hope of replacing division with unity, confrontation with cooperation, and exclusion with inclusiveness, and building together an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity. Noting that China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this year, Xi Jinping said China is looking forward to working with France and other parties to deepen cooperation bilaterally and with markets. third parties under the Belt and Road Initiative, and promote common development around the world in accordance with the principle of comprehensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.
Xi Jinping recalled that in 2014, when the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, he summed up the founding spirit of China-France diplomatic relations as “independence, mutual understanding, foresight, mutual benefit and win-win results”. Guided by this spirit, Sino-French relations have played a leading role in China’s relations with major Western countries. Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. Faced with the unstable international situation and the risks and challenges of the post-pandemic era, it is all the more important that the two parties maintain and perpetuate the founding spirit of their diplomatic relations, and move forward against all odds. and tides to achieve steady and sustained development of bilateral relations. Xi Jinping expressed the hope that Chinese and French business friends will step forward hand in hand to jointly write a new chapter of China-France economic and trade cooperation and bring more benefits to the two peoples.
Macron said the signing of a series of important bilateral agreements that he and President Xi Jinping have just witnessed demonstrated the shared ambition of France and China to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as their shared responsibility to meet global challenges. Macron stressed that the cooperation is not a one-way street. Instead, it should be mutually beneficial. A true friendship is one that can stand the test. France opposes the decoupling and separation of supply chains and hopes to build more stable and open supply chains. France is ready to work with China to uphold the principle of mutual respect, engage in sincere dialogue while taking differences into account, encourage openness and innovation, and jointly deepen the France-China comprehensive strategic partnership, to promote sustained and significant progress in bilateral cooperation in various fields .
In the evening, Xi Jinping hosted a welcome banquet for Macron in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.
Wang Yi and Qin Gang, among others, were present at the events.
