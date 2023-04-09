Dangerous buffoons in power… mocking Pakistan: Imran Khan





April 8, 2023 | Pragati Singh

World

The dangerous buffoons in power don’t realize the damage they are doing to Pak’s image abroad through bogus FIRs and nonsensical sedition charges against a former prime minister.

Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, expressed alarm at the government’s activities on Friday, saying he was mocking Pakistan abroad. ‘The dangerous buffoons in power fail to realize the damage they are doing to Pak’s image abroad through bogus FIRs and nonsensical sedition charges against a former prime minister for using the terms ‘Dirty Harry’ “and ‘psycho’! They don’t care about Pakistan,” Khan tweeted. He also warned that foreign investors could receive a troubling message after the Pakistani government’s decision not to accept the Supreme Court’s ruling in the polls. of Punjab is delaying the case.

“Furthermore, what message is sent to foreign investors when the government itself does not accept SC decisions? Investors need security of contracts and that means confidence in the judicial system. what do they have when the government itself rejects orders from the SC? This is happening in a banana republic,” he tweeted.

Khan’s remarks came after the federal government urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to resign, alleging his position had become “controversial” following Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting opinion in the case. According to Judge Minallah, the suo motu opinion of the Supreme Court regarding the delay in notifying the provincial assembly elections was rejected by a majority of 4 to 3.

The verdict on the PTI petition challenging the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the Punjab Assembly elections until October 8 was announced by a three-member bench of the SC consisting of the Justice in leader of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar. The government called this decision a “minority verdict” and the National Assembly passed a motion condemning the Supreme Court.

The government’s refusal to accept the Supreme Court’s ruling has raised concerns about the country’s democracy and legal system. weaken his party’s ability to stand for election.

“The sedition cases against me – this is the 144th case against me – and against our senior lieutenant Ali Amin, as well as his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our Party’s ability to fight elections. This is all part of the plan from London in which Nawaz Sharif was assured that the PTI would be crushed before the election with fake cases and the imprisonment of its leaders,” he tweeted.

According to The Express Tribune, Imran Khan has been pushing for assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces as part of his drive to demand snap general elections since he was ousted from power there. a year ago after losing a vote of confidence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, rejected Imran Khan’s call for a snap general election, and his government backed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone voting in the two provinces until to October 8.

The commission blamed a lack of resources, and the administration agreed, saying it was impossible to hold provincial elections when the country was in the throes of an economic crisis and a general election was scheduled anyway. beginning of October.

The Supreme Court ruled, however, that the delay was illegal and that voting in the two provinces must take place between April 30 and May 15, according to The Express Tribune.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsx.com/dangerous-ruling-buffoons-making-a-mockery-of-pakistan-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related