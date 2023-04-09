Prime Minister Modi takes a selfie with a proud BJP Karyakarta in Tamil Nadu; here’s why it’s special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai on April 8 to inaugurate various development projects worth 5,200 crore. During his visit, he met Thiru S. Manikandan, a specially disabled worker from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and took a “special selfie” with him.

The Prime Minister shared the photo on Twitter, praising Manikandan’s dedication to the party as he runs his own shop and donates a substantial part of his daily profits to the BJP. Modi expressed his gratitude to Manikandan, saying he feels proud to be part of a party that has engaged individuals like him.

A special selfieIn Chennai, I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud @BJP4TamilNadu Karyakarta from Erode, as the stand chairman. A disabled person, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is that he donates a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP!” Modi tweeted.

In his address to the audience, Modi highlighted his government’s working culture and vision, which enabled him to deliver results even before the final deadline. He said his government felt responsible for every rupee paid by taxpayers and was working with specific deadlines to deliver results.

Modi stressed that infrastructure projects now mean delivery rather than delays, and his government’s vision sees infrastructure as connecting aspirations to achievements, people to possibilities and dreams to reality.

The Prime Minister provided statistics to show the increase in the pace of development projects since his government came to power in 2014. He mentioned that the length of national highways added each year has almost doubled compared to the pre-2014 era.

The rate of electrification of railway lines has also increased from 600 km of routes per year before 2014 to nearly 4,000 km of routes today. The number of airports has increased from 74 before 2014 to around 150 today. The increase in port capacity has almost doubled and the development of Tamil Nadu is a priority for the government.

Modi pointed to the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore, which connects small businesses to customers. He also highlighted the new terminal at Chennai Airport, which is bringing the world to Tamil Nadu and creating income opportunities for young people in the region. The Prime Minister’s visit to Chennai was aimed at showing his government’s commitment to infrastructure development and dedication to serving the people.

