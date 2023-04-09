UFC: UFC 287: Dana White offers Donald Trump, Mike Tyson and Kid Rock a VIP experience





UFC President Dana White treated his friends Donald Trump, Mike Tyson and Kid Rock to a VIP experience during UFC 287 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

Trump, 76, received a roaring ovation from the crowd when he joined the others in the front row, close enough to the cage to be spattered with blood.

Trump ready for historic court moment: faces multiple election-related investigations

It was Trump’s first public appearance since his indictment and he felt the love of the crowd again when Jorge Masdival called him the greatest POTUS of all time.

Masdival, 38, lost to Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision and announced his retirement with a speech that included the compliment for Trump, whom he has openly supported for years.

Trump became the first president to sit cageside in 2019 when he watched Masdival win UFC 244 over Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden.

The stars are out at UFC 287

Many fighters attended the event and quite a few NFL players, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

However, no one made as many waves as Trump, and his presence even led to one of the most iconic images of the year.

Trump, who is currently in legal trouble, didn’t have to travel too far from his Mar-A-Lago estate to join White.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. was also in the building as he nears signing with the New York Jets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/ufc/2023/04/09/64323fe4e2704e5e2b8b4577.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related