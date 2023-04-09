Millions of copies of Peoples Daily recalled after Xi Jinping’s name omitted





This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reproduced with permission. China has recalled millions of copies of the large print runPeople’s Dailybecause Xi Jinping’s name was omitted from a comment on the need for national unity, sources told Radio Free Asia. The commentary on page 5, titled Unity and struggle is the only way for the Chinese people to forge a historic enterprise, recounts China’s achievements under Xi. But in one sentence, after the word comrade typical in communist countries, it did not include Xi’s name, according to photos in the article seen by RFA. Thus, the text said: The central government with a comrade at heart assesses the situation. The online edition correctly reads: The central government with Comrade Xi Jinping at its heart assesses the situation. Despite stern orders from authorities to keep the recall confidential, an internal notice regarding the editing error was leaked hours after it was published. The notice ordered a halt to new deliveries of the March 30 edition to newspaper stalls and the immediate recall of about 3 million copies already sent. The mistake paralyzed the entire official propaganda apparatus for fear of potential fallout, according to a former overnight editor of an official Chinese news outlet who insisted on not being identified for his own safety. The article was written by an author using the pseudonym Ren Ping. It was not immediately clear who it was. Whether or not the perpetrator involved is punished depends on the mood of Xi Jinping himself, the editor said. Political incident The final draft of any article by China’s official media is supposed to go through five to six rounds of editing before being published, but no one seems to have caught the error. In China, state media reporting follows strict rules regarding the names, titles and positions of officials. Reporting on heads of state is considered a political task, and any error in reporting their names or functions is considered a political incident. Under former Chairman Mao Zedong, such mistakes even led to charges of counter-revolutionary crimes and heavy sentences. When RFA contacted China’s Propaganda Department, an official said: Sorry, I really don’t know. I don’t really know the situation. how about askingPeople’s Dailyif you want to know? RFA attempted to contactPeople’s Dailyeditor, editing service and two separate whistleblower hotlines. None of these calls were answered. Many journalists in China believe that Tuo Zhen, the current editor and president ofPeople’s Daily,may be purged due to the incident. Tuo was promoted to deputy head of China’s propaganda department following an editorial purge at the liberal newspaperSouthern weekliesin the Chinese province of Guangdong over a dispute over his censorship of an article published by the newspaper in 2013. There have been exceptions.People’s Dailyonce misspelled the name of former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabaos, but Wen ordered the editor not to be punished.

