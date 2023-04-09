People want change: Lib Dems on a mission to hurt Tories in local elections | Local elections





The Liberal Democrats claim to be in pole position to hurt the Tories in many local elections in the coming months, as figures show they are fielding the highest proportion of candidates since 2007, while the number of Tories has fallen sharply. Official data shows the Lib Dems increased their proportion of candidates to the equivalent of 60% of contested seats in England and Wales on May 4, up seven percentage points from 2019, when the same series of elections was held for the last time. By contrast, the Tories, who have always prided themselves on fielding full lists of candidates whenever possible, are down 3% to 93%, their lowest level since 2007. The proportion of Labor candidates per seat is remained the same at 77%. While the number of registered Tory candidates at 7,512 is still comfortably the highest, Ed Daveys’ party says there are clear signs it is now in a better position to exploit Tory difficulties nationally than during many years. Lib Dem officials say that in many councils across the country where the Tories are expected to be strong, from Stockport in the North West to Lewes in East Sussex, the Tory party is not fielding full lists of candidates. Tory peer and local government expert Robert Hayward said the Tories would be disappointed not to be able to field more candidates, and it was clear the Liberal Democrats were making progress. But he said that was partly linked to council reorganizations, which meant some areas where the Tories had traditionally been strong were unchallenged this time around. More than 8,000 seats will be in contention in 230 municipalities. The election will be the first in England in which voters will be required to show photo ID at polling stations. The council contests could be the last before a general election and give Labor and the Lib Dems an opportunity to exploit Tory weakness after the chaotic tenures of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and with the economy on the brink recession. Commenting on the Lib Dem challenge, Davey said: In councils across the country, the Liberal Democrats are the party to go up against the Conservatives, who have let people down for far too long. Whether it’s the Tories’ cost of living crisis, their inability to manage our NHS or their letting water companies pump dirty sewage into our rivers, people are ready for change and the Liberal Democrats are ready to deliver.

