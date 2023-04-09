GT vs KKR: Pitch Report to Records – Here’s everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad





Image source: PTI Kolkata Knight Riders GT vs KKR Pitch Report to Records:The 13th match lined up at the Narendra Modi Stadium of IPL 2023 will take place on Saturday, April 9. Gujarat Titans will face Kolkata Knight Riders to earn their third straight win of the season. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, will take to the field to continue their winning streak. They beat RCB in the previous outing. Now for the pitch report for the GT vs KKR match- Presentation report The surface of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known to be flat. The IPL 2023 opener between GT and CSK also saw the score of 178 comfortably chased. Therefore, the trend should continue and the team that wins the coin toss could look to play first. Narendra Modi Stadium – The number of matches STATISTICS – T20 Total number of matches 10

Matches won by beating the top 6

Matches won in bowling first 4

Average 1st Inns scores 160

Average of 2nd hostels scores 137

Highest total recorded 234/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Lowest total recorded 66/10 (12.1 Ov) by NZ vs IND

Best chased score 166/3 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest score defended 107/7 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW Record IPL 2023 In IPL 2023, the venue has only hosted one game so far and home team Gujarat Titans won it against CSK. The MS Dhoni-led side posted 178 runs on the board before the Titans chased it quite comfortably with five wickets in hand. Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav , R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma Kolkata Knight Squad: Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma , David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy. Latest Cricket News

