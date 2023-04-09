Can Donald Trump prove he’s a ‘wife guy’?





At the center of Donald Trump’s recent indictment are silent money payments made by Michael Cohen, his longtime fixer, to two women alleging past affairs with Trump.

The former presidents’ first challenge to the indictment will likely seek to dismiss the case on issues of the alleged election and tax law crimes that underlie it. Trump’s legal team may question whether that was enough to increase the 34 counts of falsifying business documents from misdemeanors to felonies. (Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg referred to underlying violations, but he did not specify exactly what crimes he alleges to increase Trump’s felony charges.)

While there are many defenses Trump will likely make if he fails to have the charges dismissed, only one involves the offer of true love.

When former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards beat similar charges in 2012, he did so by arguing that payments obtained from campaign donors to keep his extramarital lover quiet were primarily intended to protect his marriage and his family from embarrassment and therefore were not illegal. expenses.

Trump’s lawyers have previously argued that he authorized the silent payments to protect his marriage to Melania Trump. But how credible is the idea that the former president is a married man?

There is plenty of evidence against the idea that Donald Trump, who carefully (or perhaps carelessly) fashioned an image of himself as Lothario and a playboy, really cared about the sanctity of his three marriages.

Melania and Donald Trump at a lunch after the 2017 presidential inauguration.

MOLLY RILEY via Getty Images

His relationship with his first wife, Ivana Trump, ended in divorce in 1990 after a years-long affair came to light. When he brought his girlfriend Marla Maples on a family vacation to Aspen, Colorado, she confronted Ivana Trump, allegedly stating: I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?

A New York Post front-page story screaming a supposed quote from Maples BEST SEX IVE EVER HAD followed soon after.

In a 1994 interview with ABC News, Donald Trump described his life with both a beautiful girlfriend [and a] beautiful bride like a bowl of cherries. He added that if the Aspen showdown hadn’t happened, he might have stayed married while pursuing the affair.

It is possible that this may continue. I’m not sure, Trump said.

In that same interview, Trump did not discuss marriage as a covenant between you and God, as Maples did in his own remarks to ABC News. Instead, he described the end of his first marriage which had a draconian prenuptial agreement as more like an agreement.

I guess I take it all as a deal, Trump said.

After the 1990 divorce, Trump used his John Miller alias to call People magazine to say he would never marry Maples and was dating three other women besides her. Ultimately, he married Maples. But in a 1994 conversation with Vanity Fair, he suggested he may have done so in part to improve his professional image amid the out-of-wedlock birth of their daughter.

During this same period, while dating Maples as his casino empire was failing, Trump bragged about how sleeping with various women had distracted him from his work.

The only thing I learned through it: I had to go back to work. I had been in Europe fucking every model in the world. My life was crazy, he told Vanity Fair.

Trump and Maples separated in 1997 after the National Enquirer published photos of her on a beach with a Trump bodyguard, and the two divorced in 1999. At that time, Trump was dating a model while named Melania Knauss.

Porn star Stormy Daniels received $130,000 from Michael Cohen to keep her alleged affair with Donald Trump quiet ahead of the 2016 election.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

While dating Knauss, Trump regularly appeared on the Shock Jock Howard Sterns radio show. The two listed the names of famous women to rank their beauty and body parts, discussing whether they would sleep with them.

After Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2015, a stream of women came out to accuse him of creepy and inappropriate behavior, unwanted touching and kissing and rape, which allegedly took place while he was dating his future wives or had married them. . Trump denied all the allegations, saying they were politically motivated attacks.

Many were prompted to tell their stories after the release of a behind-the-scenes recording of Trump from the Access Hollywood show recorded in 2005, the year of his third marriage, but leaked just weeks before the 2016 election.

In the recording, Trump bragged about trying to sleep with a married woman, made lewd comments about an actress he was about to meet, and bragged about being able to sexually assault women because that he was famous.

You know, I’m automatically drawn to pretty girls, I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything, he said in the recording.

Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything, Trump added.

The release of the Access Hollywood tape prompted Trump and his associates to try to block a woman alleging an affair, porn star Stormy Daniels, from speaking to the press.

Daniels alleges that she slept with Trump several times in 2006. Prior to the 2016 election, she received $130,000 from Cohen, Trump’s lawyer at the time, to shut up. Trump then repaid Cohen in a series of payments resembling a legal down payment. Additionally, the National Enquirer’s parent company paid $150,000 to model Karen McDougal, who said she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007.

With all this evidence suggesting that Trump may not be a particularly loyal or respectful husband, he would now have a stronger argument in court saying what he feared most about the revelation of these alleged affairs. was the financial blow he could suffer in a divorce.

Trump likely has a prenup with his third wife, just like he did with Maples. He felt burned by the divorce proceedings with his first wife and then declared that prenuptial marriages were totally necessary. Her prenup with Maples provided her with $1 million in the divorce.

If Trump currently has a prenuptial agreement, it may include an infidelity clause. A violation of this clause could trigger greater financial rewards for Melania Trump in a divorce if he cheated on her.

While Donald Trump may not be a wife, he is definitely a Trump man. His best bet is to argue that he’s just watching over himself. This is an argument with which no one could disagree.

