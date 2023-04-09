Weekend briefing: LVMH, Herms soar as non-luxury companies falter





Publicly listed luxury companies like LVMH and Herms are flying higher than ever, but their non-luxury counterparts are struggling. Read more below, along with insights from Inditex exiting its Russian business and Zegnas’ plans for the future. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist

The gap between luxury fashion and the rest of the industry continues to widen. Case in point: Herms surpassed $218 billion in value last week, its highest ever, making it one of Europe’s most valuable companies and second highest in luxury fashion behind LVMH.

LVMH, in turn, also soared. The company posted record revenue of $86 billion last year and is valued at more than $450 billion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. The majority shareholder of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, in turn became the richest person in the world, his personal fortune exceeding 200 billion dollars. This makes him the third person to have over $200 billion and the first non-American.

Meanwhile, non-luxury businesses are going through a much tougher time. Levis reported earnings last week, and despite a slight increase in revenue from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion from a year earlier, its profit margins have shrunk. The company blamed the lost profit on more discounts to sell through inventory that was not moving, as well as $11.4 million in severance pay related to layoffs and $18.2 million abandoned technology costs.

Along the same lines, I wrote last week that Express could be delisted from the NYSE due to its stock price falling below the $1 threshold.

Clearly, investors are seeing the growing gap between the luxury giants and their non-luxury counterparts. As a deeper economic downturn looks increasingly likely, investors view these luxury brands as more able to weather the storm and, therefore, a safer investment. As a result, non-luxury brands are forced to cut costs wherever they can, such as Levis layoffs, in order to make a better profit and appear more attractive to investors.

Many brand investors I’ve spoken to over the past few weeks expect this trend to continue. As Verishop’s Imran Khan told me at Shoptalk, things are going to get worse.

The long, slow fashion break with Russia continues

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a large number of brands ceased operations in Russia. But that breakup was complicated by bureaucratic delays and lost revenue. Adidas predicted hundreds of millions in lost revenue by leaving Russia, for example. All deals for brands ending operations in the country must be approved by a Russian government commission, further complicating the process.

Inditex, the parent company of brands including Zara, has found a solution to the complicated task of disentangling itself from Russia. The company announced last week that it had sold its Russian operations, including about half of its stores in the country, to a company based in the United Arab Emirates. The other half of the stores will close. Under new ownership, the remaining stores will reopen under new brands.

The exact amount for which Inditex sold its Russian business has not been disclosed, but at least this way the company is getting something for the now useless infrastructure it has built in Russia over the years. Inditex’s main competitor, H&M, is also suffering from the loss of business in Russia. In January, the company partly attributed its 80% loss of profitability to the cessation of activities in this country.

Zegnas plans to break $2 billion

Zegna continued its rise to compete with other big luxury fashion conglomerates, posting double-digit retail growth for Ermenegildo Zegna and Thom Browne on Thursday.

Gildo Zegna, CEO of Zegna, said he was confident that the impending return of luxury spending in China would further bolster this growth, with a plan to reach more than $2 billion in annual revenue for the group’s brands. in 2025.

To achieve this, Zegna will rely on its recent acquisitions, such as Thom Browne and Tom Ford, as well as the Zegna X mobile application, which generates more than a third of the brand’s revenues. The company wants to open more Thom Browne stores, as well as new stores for all of its brands in regions such as Saudi Arabia and India.

Analysts said Zegnas’ sleek, logoless garments are a perfect fit with fashion trends: away from garish and towards understated luxury.

