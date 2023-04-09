Xi Jinping does not treat his billionaires Russian, it’s more subtle

VS’is the last to have disappeared, and the fear has spread to French start-ups and financiers who knew him well: Bao Fan, founding CEO of China Renaissancemissing the call since the end of February. It took several days for those around him to discover that he was cooperating with a judicial investigation. In the business world of the Middle Kingdom, his face as a Shaolin monk embodies the genius of investments in Chinese Tech. Unable to reach him, his teams were forced to suspend the listing of his bad omen group, while, in the most benign cases, the bosses keep access to their lawyers to continue to sign the documents essential to their business.

This is really just the latest victim of Xi Jinping’s purges of China’s wealthy, which have not slowed down in ten years of unchallenged rule. Even though the Bill Gates and the Bettencourts of China have an ever shorter life expectancy (in freedom), men and women as powerful and renowned as the great French or American fortunes vanishing into thin air like completely anonymous, the subject has rarely interested the French media. Christine Ockrent corrects this blind spot in a very detailed book, The Emperor and the Red Billionaires (Editions of the Observatory).

Point: Disappearances, arrests, suspicious deaths Chinese bosses are dropping like flies. Do we have any idea how many have been eliminated or brought to heel since 2012 and Xi Jinping’s rise to power?

Christine Ockrent: We don’t have exact numbers. Chinese numerals are always taken with long chopsticks. But the number of Party bosses and officials who have been the object of a kind of purge, under the guise of hunting flies, tigers and foxes, that is to say the fight against corruption, is anyway astronomical. The coming to power of Xi Jinping corresponded with the sidelining of all those who had profited abundantly from the laxity and from the rather generalized and amplified system of corruption, in particular under his predecessor. This is what exiled businessman Desmond Shum reports in his book Chinese Roulette. If it is not possible to have figures, what I have tried to do is to retrace the paths of the bosses of the standard groups of Tech, which have arisen in an extremely rapid calendar, in mimicry of the American Silicon Valley.

The most spectacular of these falls was that of Jack Ma. How was the Chinese Tech star stripped?

Jack Ma has always prided himself on not knowing anything about computers. He was originally a little English teacher who lived in his province, Zhejiang. However, he built this gigantic group that we know as Alibaba, the online commerce platform, which had in fact expanded to financial services, under the name of Ant. He was sure of himself, of his interpersonal skills, of his networks, what we call the guanxi in China. Among the major shareholders of his group, there are obviously Party personalities, but their names do not appear. in the fall of 2020, a Shanghai meeting before the Minister of Finance, the head of the Central Bank, the entire financial and banking elite of the country, Jack Ma had the audacity to question the system. He criticized the old methods of the bankers, who would not be able, according to him, to modernize the country. What’s more with his usual irony, comparing the Chinese leaders to station masters who would like to manage an airport.

Jack Ma was a living god, adored by his employees and a whole generation of young Chinese. Unacceptable for Xi Jinping.

A few days later, Ant’s IPO was canceled and he disappeared. And when Jack Marappeared three months later, he was deprived of his ability to lead the financial branch and, gradually, he left the holding company. He ended up leaving China. We see it here or there, in the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Bangkok before settling in Tokyo. At the end of March, he returned to China for a day. He made an appearance at a school he was funding. And that same March, the regime announced that it was dismantling the Ant group, divided into eight parts. We can clearly see the singularity of China’s methods. Xi Jinping does not treat his billionaires the Russian way: he does not throw people out the window, he does not surround himself with a court of oligarchs in his pay. It’s more subtle. It is a dialectic between ideology, the influence of the Party on all strata of society, and pragmatism, Chinese genius, mercantile and innovation. But how far can he stifle the dynamism of these people?

Calling a financial reform is not exactly revolutionary. Why such strictness when Ma served the interests of the CCP everywhere, from the Zhejiang countryside to Africa?

Yes, it was even its planes that during the Covid delivered medical aid through its logistics hub for Africa in Addis Ababa. This disgrace is primarily a personal matter. Xi Jinping has always kept his distance from Jack Ma. He never visited Alibaba’s headquarters in Huangzhou, even though he was leading the party in Zhejiang. When Jack Ma performed like a Davos star, it irritated Xi Jinping, who wanted to be the only one to shine in this forum. In China too, Jack Ma was a living god, adored by his employees and a whole generation of young Chinese who dreamed of making a fortune. Unacceptable for Xi Jinping. These billionaires who hold the data risked overshadowing him. In the very doctrine of the Party, Xi has therefore recently inscribed this maxim according to which data are part of the tools of production. In the Marxist categorization, they must belong to the state. However, nothing can defy the omnipotence of the Party, which never recognizes its errors.

You also talk about his main rival, Pony Ma, the boss of Tencentmuch more discreet, cautious and devoted to the Party. Did that protect him?

He was servile, even. surely protected him, he was not demoted. But in March, Pony Ma was not renewed in the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an assembly which includes these bosses that the regime wants to highlight. Pony Ma had been there for ten years. On the other hand, there appeared several leaders of companies of semiconductors and electric batteries. These are sectors that China needs right now. A boss of a semiconductor company, Chen Datong of Hua Capital, was also released from prison and reinstated in his post, after accusations of corruption.

Does, after the XXe Congress, the purges could slow down and the billionaires find breath? Or does Xi Jinping risk going so far as to kill the goose that lays the golden egg and dry up the Chinese economy of his talents?

It is not finished. The most striking last episode is the disappearance of Bao Fan, boss of Renaissance, the largest Chinese Tech fund. He was preparing to move to Singapore, like many wealthy Chinese. He disappeared, completely. cast a chill, among Chinese bosses as among Western investors. The question is all the more difficult as the economy slows down. 20% of young people leaving university cannot find a job. Notably because Tech gloves no longer invest. However, the unspoken and unwritten contract is that young people continue to see their standard of living increase, or at least not worsen compared to their parents. The new Prime Minister, Li Qiang, an affid of Xi Jinping, vomited by Shanghainese as he was inflexible in containment and zero Covid, however, has the reputation of being more open to what takes the place of the private sector. Xi Jinping blows hot and cold, giving turns a little slap and a caress.

You quote Jack Ma the end of a chapter: No Chinese business leader has ever had a happy ending. Are there still people who have escaped the claw of the CCP?

Pan Shiyi and his wife Zhang Xin, who founded the Soho real estate group, were smart enough to invest in the United States. They escaped the system, at the cost of exile, and the dismantling of their own company, when they were about to sell it for an absolutely staggering sum to the American giant Blackstone.

And in France?

There was a fashion for buying wine properties, including Jack Ma by the way. The best known is Guo Guangchang, the boss of the pharmaceutical group Fosun, which owns, among other assets, Club Med. He himself had also disappeared for three days in 2015. However, there are fewer of them in France than in Anglo-Saxon countries.

Are these billionaires really billionaires if the Party can decide to deprive them of everything at any time?

He cannot deprive them of everything. To raise money on the markets and repatriate it to China, they were allowed to set up companies in tax havens. Many of them took advantage of this to diversify their wealth and place it elsewhere.

Nationalism is very present in the caste of Chinese leaders.

Isn’t China authentically communist in hunting down the ultra-rich in this way?

In any case, this is the line followed by Xi Jinping himself. His obsession is the collapse of the Soviet Union. his eyes, Gorbachev is a loser. He is convinced that only ideology, therefore the Communist Party, can hold this continental country and its 1.4 billion inhabitants. For him, while the gap between the ultra-rich and the ultra-poor, who still number 400 million, continues to grow, such social disparities can only create disorder. The Party is the cement that quickly breaks down.

In the West, the capitalists have won the class struggle. Why don’t the Chinese capitalists rebel against the Party that devours them?

The answer is in their sense of belonging to the China adventure. They all remember the immense poverty and the Cultural Revolution. Every Chinese family has scars, starting with that of Xi Jinping. And now they are experiencing this extraordinary leap forward by a country that is asserting its ambitions. This nationalism is very present in this caste of leaders. With a few caricatures, starting with Ren Zhengfei, the boss of Huawei, a former soldier who uses warlike metaphors. Its profits have fallen by 49% under US sanctions. Moreover, they could only get where they are, including those trained in the United States, according to the Communist Party. They are all members, in varying degrees. All have passed through the sieve of the Party, which serves in this system as a school, university, social sieve. . They were born into this system, along with the total grip of the Party.



