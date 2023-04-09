Nationwide popular, hoaxes during pandemic to gauge Jokowi-Ganjar relations





Jakarta: DPP Gerindra Daily Party Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said the visit of PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan is a solid basis for forming a grand coalition. Previously, the three political parties of National Mandate Party (PAN), Crescent Star Party (PBB) and Perindo Party visited the residence of Prabowo Subianto. This information is one of the most popular on the channel National Medcom.idon April 8, 2023. Dasco said his party is ready to become a driving force for a national coalition. According to him, the three parties have expressed their desire to join the Gerindra-PKB coalition.





Inspire





confuse





Sad



“Just now our brother from PAN, yesterday our brother from Crescent Star Party (PBB), then yesterday our brother from Perindo came to declare that the vision and mission are the same as those of the Gerindra Party and support Pak Prabowo “, said Dasco at Residence of Prabowo on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Learn more here Other popular information about prank distribution data during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Indonesian Anti-Defamation Society (Mafindo) notes that the spread of hoaxes has become increasingly serious since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Indonesia. Social media users are expected to improve their ability to filter and verify information. “That person is more likely to believe hoaxes if the information is indeed consistent with the opinion they hold or believe,” Mafindo’s senior fact-checker Syarief Ramaputra said in a written statement. received, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Syarief’s statement surfaced during the Ngabuburit Digital Literacy Obrol (OOTD) activity on the topic of Smart Check Facts and News on Thursday, April 6, 2023. This activity was initiated by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics ( Kominfo) in collaboration with the National Digital Literacy Movement. (GNLD) Cybercreation to commemorate International Fact-Checking Day. Learn more here The relationship between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo was also in the spotlight. Syarif Hidayatullah Adi Prayitno, senior lecturer in social and political sciences at the Islamic State University (UIN), said Jokowi and Ganjar’s unity in Solo on Friday, April 7, 2023 indicated that their relationship was beginning to grow. improve. As reported, Ganjar had expressed his rejection of the Israel national team during the Under-20 (U-20) World Cup. The 2023 U-20 World Cup was supposed to be held in Indonesia, but the International Football Federation (FIFA) canceled it due to government intervention. “It is a sign that the relationship between the two is beginning to improve after perceiving that they are tenuous due to different attitudes towards the Israeli national team during the U-20 World Cup,” said Adi when contacted, Saturday April 8. , 2023. Learn more here Don’t forget to follow update and other news follow account Google News Medcom.id (BUT)

