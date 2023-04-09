The Observer’s take on Afghanistan: Withdrawal should be cause for lasting shame in Britain and the US | Observer Editorial





The fall of Kabul in August 2021 and the accompanying chaotic evacuation of US and UK forces, foreign nationals and a limited number of Afghan civilians marked the end of a 20-year intervention of Western warfare and of nation building in Afghanistan started after the 9/11 attacks. It also marked the most brutal and humiliating setback in American and British foreign policy in recent memory. It is extraordinary that, nearly two years later, no one in either government has taken responsibility for this fiasco. A report on the Afghan collapse, released last week by the Biden administration, perpetuates this brazen refusal to accept ministers, senior officials and intelligence chiefs on both sides of the Atlantic falling on the job. At least President Joe Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were actually at their desks as the crisis unfolded. Boris Johnson, then Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, the Afghan Minister, Tariq Ahmadand Foreign Office Permanent Secretary Philip Barton have all gone on holiday. The US report reads like schoolboy apologies for not doing homework: defensive, self-justifying, shameless and even self-satisfied. It is crystal clear that what the report calls intelligence and military consensus in early 2021 that the Afghan army and security forces would be able to fight effectively to defend their country and their capital, Kabul after an Allied withdrawal, was hopelessly, predictably, wrong. It is also clear that despite a deliberate, intensive, rigorous and inclusive decision-making process, Bidens’ continued withdrawal ordered by Donald Trump was reckless and wrong and led to disaster. American troops paid with their lives for the suicide bombing from Hamid Karzai airport to the door of the abbey. Countless Afghans died as Taliban insurgents closed in to kill. They are still dying. Countless Afghans died as Taliban insurgents closed in to kill. They still die The United States says it has learned lessons. Future evacuations will take place earlier. He says the killing of 10 civilians in a drone strike after the airport bombing was a tragic mistake caused by a dynamic, high-risk threat environment. And he reiterates Bidens’ view that the United States performed well in executing the largest noncombatant airlift in [its] history. To some, the report looks like a partisan attempt to pin the blame on Trump, as Republicans investigate Bidens’ actions. Although politically selfish, his Trump skewer is fully justified. The mastermind condemned Afghanistan to a future ruled by the Taliban through its 2020 Doha agreement, which excluded the Afghan government and pledged to rapid withdrawal of the American army and prisoner releases in return for ridiculously vague Taliban promises to talk peace. To some extent, the deal tied Bidens’ hands. US report uncomfortably reminds UK governments exonerating themselves The Afghan Autopsy, published last year, partly in response to scathing criticism from the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. He admitted there was areas of his crisis response that needs improvement. Tom Tugendhat, former chair of the committee, was more blunt. It is clear that the leadership within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs fell hopelessly short before, during and after the UK’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said. As we’ve already suggested, it’s never too late for Raab to quit. Retrospective surveys are important but do little to help the Afghan people, the day-to-day victims of a huge humanitarian crisis and a violently oppressive and misogynistic Taliban regime. But what is the government doing? It cut British aid to Afghan women and girls while dropping refugees and evacuees. The fall of Kabul was a great betrayal. The betrayal continues.

