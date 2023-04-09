Xi Jinping meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen





On the afternoon of April 6, 2023, President Xi Jinping met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Great Hall of the People. Xi Jinping stressed that China always regards the European Union (EU) as a strategic force in the international landscape and regards the development of China-EU relations as a priority in its diplomacy. China is ready to work with the EU to carry on the fine tradition, maintain close communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, focus on mutually beneficial cooperation, and jointly overcome disruptions and challenges, so as to promote high-level development. level of China-EU relations. Xi Jinping stressed that China and the EU should strengthen communication, foster a fair perception of each other, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations. The Chinese nation, throughout its more than 5,000-year history of civilization, has always been opposed to military aggression, the strong bullying the weak, or seeking hegemony from the position of strength. China continues to develop with the aim of providing a better life for the Chinese people. At the same time, China firmly defends its sovereignty, security and development interests, and will not allow any force to deprive the Chinese people of their right to pursue happiness. China and the EU should focus on cooperation for mutual benefit, support economic globalization and trade liberalization, engage in in-depth dialogue and communication on economic and trade cooperation issues, and reach agreements mutually. acceptable through consultation. China is an important partner for the EU in addressing energy, inflationary and other challenges and enhancing competitiveness, and China welcomes the EU’s continued sharing of China’s development dividends. Xi Jinping stressed that the healthy development of China-EU relations would not be possible if the principles of independence, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation are not upheld. China remains firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace and respects the right of people in all countries to choose their own path of development. The development of relations between China and any other country is not targeted, subjected or controlled by any third party. China and the EU must face each other, manage their differences and respect each other. Xi Jinping expressed the hope that the European Commission will act in the fundamental and long-term interests of the EU and the general interests of China-EU relations, and play a positive role in promoting sound development. regularity of China-EU relations. Ursula von der Leyen said that China has a long history and a rich and deep culture, and inter-civilizational exchanges and mutual learning between Europe and China have a positive meaning for both sides and for the world. The EU and China share a broad consensus to respond to climate change and other global challenges and to seek a political settlement of burning regional issues. Both sides should make concerted efforts to help safeguard world peace and stability. The EU totally disagrees with the decoupling and severance of supply chains, and hopes to strengthen exchanges and dialogue with China, relaunch the three dialogue mechanisms as soon as possible, and carry out more mutually beneficial cooperation. On the issue of Taiwan, Xi Jinping stressed that it is at the heart of China’s fundamental interests. The Chinese government and the Chinese people will never tolerate anyone trying to take advantage of the issue. If anyone expects China to compromise and make concessions on the Taiwan issue, they are making a pipe dream and shooting themselves in the foot. Ursula von der Leyen reiterated that the EU has no intention of changing its long-standing one-China policy, recognizes the government of the People’s Republic of China as the only legal government representing the whole of China and hopes that peace and stability will be maintained across the Taiwan Strait. Wang Yi and Qin Gang, among others, attended the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://in.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgxw/202304/t20230409_11056443.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related