Iranian President and Jokowi make phone calls, what’s up?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo and Iranian President Ayatollah Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi held diplomatic talks by telephone last Thursday (6/4/2023). In a telephone conversation, Ayatollah Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi explained the current situation in Palestine and presented it as the heartbeat of the Islamic world, emphasizing support for the rights of the Palestinian people and the fight against the Zionists. “The regime is an immutable principle in the structure of the Muslim Ummah and the unity of the Islamic world is a constant need to face the aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime,” he told Jokowi, quoted on the President’s official website. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Raisi also called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held and a common decision taken to defend the oppressed Palestinian nation and confront the crimes of the Zionist regime. “We believe that the Islamic world, as an influential bloc in the global equation, needs more convergence, and therefore, we welcome any initiative aimed at deepening relations between Islamic countries,” Raisi said. . As we know, Iran and Indonesia have long maintained diplomatic relations. Tehran and Jakarta who are 70 years old. In this regard, Raisi also highlighted the strengthening of economic cooperation and trade relations between the two countries and expressed his hopes for the new year, and hoped that the cooperation between Iran and Indonesia will make significant progress, particularly in the sense of the welfare and interests of both countries. Through this telephone conversation, President Jokowi congratulated the Iranian nation on the beginning of the new solar year and the beginning of the month of Ramadan. He stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two countries in order to bring the two nations closer together and ensure common interests. Jokowi also welcomed the Iranian President’s proposal to hold an emergency OIC meeting and hoped that holding the summit could become a basis for further strengthening relations among Islamic countries. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article China suddenly warns Israel, calls out provocateurs and Palestine (ha/ha)



