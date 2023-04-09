Politics
K. Chandrasekhar Rao – Hyderabad: Narendra Modi links corruption to family
Without naming anyone from the KCR family, the PM said a handful of people who promote ‘parivarvad’ are trying to reap the benefits of development projects
New Delhi
Published on 09.04.23, 04:35
Prime Minister Narendra Modion told a rally in Hyderabad on Saturday that the Supreme Court had given a “jhatka(shake)” to opposition parties by not accepting their plea against the alleged “arbitrary use” of central investigative agencies against them.
“A few days ago, some political parties went to court asking for protection that no one should investigate their corruption-filled books,” Modisaid said, speaking in Hindi. “But the court gave them ajhatka“, he added to applause.
The Prime Minister has remained silent on allegations of fraud against the Adani Group and his government has stubbornly refused to allow a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the matter.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court denied a joint petition by 14 congressional-led opposition parties seeking pre-arrest directives to prevent alleged abuses of the CBI and the Government’s Enforcement Branch. Modi, saying political leaders do not enjoy higher immunity than an ordinary citizen. .
Modi, who is on a two-day tour of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka which is linked to the polls, addressed a rally in Hyderabad on Saturday where he again used the corruption board to criticize the opposition.
The BJP leader asked the crowd, “Should we fight against corruption or not? Should we fight against the corrupt or not? Should the country be free from corruption or not? Shouldn’t we take legal measures against the corrupt, no matter how great, is the law allowed to work against the corrupt or not?
Modiac accused the state ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi government of blocking the Center’s development projects and pointed out that dynasty in politics leads to corruption.
“Dynasty and corruption are linked. Dynasty leads to increased corruption,” the prime minister said.
Without naming anyone from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family, Modis said a handful of people who encourage “parivarvad“were trying to reap the benefits of development projects for the people.
Modi’s visit to the southern states, against the backdrop of some Congress leaders embracing the BJP, seemed aimed at creating the impression that BJP stocks were increasing in the region and leveraging it to grow.
On Saturday, another former Congress leader, CR Kesavan, the great-grandson of India’s first Governor-General, C. Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP in Delhi. Earlier, Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil Antony and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Reddy switched to the BJP.
From Telangana, Modi traveled to Tamil Nadu and in both states inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/hyderabad-narendra-modi-ties-corruption-to-family/cid/1928292
