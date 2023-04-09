Trump and his lawyers: a relentless search for another Roy Cohn





Sitting far to the left of the accused, former President Donald J. Trump, in a Manhattan criminal courtroom on Tuesday was an attorney who has never tried a case in court, whose phone has was seized by federal agents executing a warrant last year, and which once hosted syndicated news segments pompously defending the Trump White House.

Todd Blanche, a newly hired criminal defense lawyer who also represents the barrister on the far left of the table, Boris Epshteyn, was seated on the far right of Mr Trump. Between them was Joe Tacopina, a combative cable television presence who recently represented Mr. Trump’s future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol.

The chart, completed by another lawyer, Susan R. Necheles, of Mr. Trump’s felony felony falsification of business records indictment revealed more about the client than the case at hand. It was emblematic of his relentless search for the perfect lawyer and his frequent replacement of his lawyers when they fell short of his ideal of how the perfect lawyer should operate.

Mr Trump has long been obsessed with lawyers: obsessed with finding what he thinks are good lawyers, and obsessed with making sure his lawyers defend him zealously in the court of public opinion. .

The weaknesses of his lawyers are rarely disqualifying, so long as they defend him in the way he desires.

This often means living up to the example of Roy M. Cohn, Mr. Trump’s first repair lawyer, who represented him in the 1970s and early 1980s. Mr. Cohn, whose background included being indicted himself and who was eventually disbarred, gained a reputation for practicing threats, scorched earth attacks and manipulation of the media.

Mr. Trump’s ongoing efforts to identify and recruit the new Roy Cohn have always been unusual and impulsive, according to interviews with half a dozen people who have represented or been involved in Mr. Trump’s legal woes over the years. last seven years.

He sometimes hired attorneys after only the briefest phone call, knowing little or nothing of their background but being impressed by a quick introduction or seeing them praise him on Fox News.

It only took a phone introduction by Mr. Epshteyn during a conference call for Mr. Trump to hire Evan Corcoran, a former federal prosecutor, to handle discussions with the government over his efforts to recover the classified documents in the possession of Mr. Trump. (Mr. Corcoran has since become the focus of government efforts to break through attorney-client privilege and learn more about his discussions with Mr. Trump in connection with a grand jury subpoena for classified documents. in Mar-a-Lago, as the government amassed evidence of obstruction of justice. Prosecutors believe Mr. Trump may have misled Mr. Corcoran during those discussions.)

Mr. Trump hired Jim Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, to work on the classified documents case after seeing him discuss one of Mr. Trump’s legal entanglements as a television commentator.

This is one of the first questions: Can you get on TV? He literally chooses his lawyers on TV, said a lawyer who represented Mr Trump, who insisted on anonymity to avoid publicly breaking trust with a former client. It’s more important to him that you go on TV, and how you watch on TV, than what you actually say in the courtroom.

The same lawyer cited Mr Trump’s lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward and the Pulitzer Prize Board as actions any experienced lawyer would have known would make him laugh out of court.

He wants people who will come out and say things lawyers can’t say, things you just can’t say in a courtroom, the former Trump lawyer said. Lawyers who push back don’t make it.

The Woodward and Pulitzer prosecutions were nevertheless advocated by Mr. Epshteyn, according to two of the president’s former advisers, because Mr. Epshteyn is the good news guy, who only feeds Mr. Trump what he thinks he likes ( others say that Mr. Epshteyn also delivered bad news, when necessary).

Mr. Epshteyn declined to comment.

President Trump has assembled a proven legal team that has proven itself at every level, said Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump. With the law, facts, and truth on President Trump’s side at all levels, the witch hunts and hoaxes launched against him and his supporters don’t stand a chance. President Trump will not be deterred and will always continue to fight for America and Americans.

Mr. Trump employs seasoned lawyers with extensive experience who are candid with him even though they know he can ignore their advice or, worse, attack them for giving it, according to some who have worked in Trump’s orbit. Mr Trump. And he didn’t push them all to go on TV. But longtime Trump watchers see a correlation between the other members of his current team and the self-proclaimed elite strike force that defended Mr. Trump’s false claims about a stolen election after his loss to Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Mr. Epshteyn was part of the group that pushed to keep Mr. Trump in power and has since remained involved as a communications and in-house lawyer. Yet several of Mr. Trumps advisers were surprised to see Mr. Epshteyn seated at the defense table when photos emerged from inside the Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday: While Mr. Blanche, Mr Tacopina and Ms Necheles were all named in the court transcript as solicitors of record in the criminal case, Mr Epshteyn was not.

Until he announced his presidential campaign in November, Mr Trump had paid at least $10 million to his attorneys over the previous two years using money donated to his political action committee. The fact that he was not personally responsible for the money seemed to make Mr. Trump even more impulsive in his hiring of lawyers, according to a person familiar with his legal decisions.

Mr. Trump is not an easy client: he often tells lawyers that he is smarter than them and more experienced in legal combat. He is used to telling them not only what to say on television, but also what to say in court.

In a 2021 interview, Mr. Trump named Mr. Cohn and Jay Goldberg, who represented him in his divorce from his first wife, Ivana, as the two best lawyers he ever had.

I can’t find people like that, Jay Goldberg, you know, he was an excellent student at Harvard. But he was very much on his feet, Mr. Trump said, before elaborating on how much he views the work of his lawyers as the representative in the public eye: I know they must exist, they are there, but you don’t. see, a lot of people are choking. They choke, you know, when the press, when you call, when the press calls, in all honesty, the press calls, and they can’t take it.

While Mr. Trump has privately praised Mr. Tacopina for his television appearances, some of the president’s former advisers have been upset; Mr. Tacopina was recently joined to speak about the Manhattan criminal case by Mr. Trusty, although Mr. Trusty is representing Mr. Trump in the classified documents case.

Another lawyer who worked with Mr. Trump his former attorney general, William P. Barr shook his head at the sight of the defense table on Tuesday.

Mr. Barr, who sat down for an interview with the House Select Committee investigating Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in power, said lawyers working for Mr. Trump tend to get to a conclusion.

Lawyers are inevitably sorry for taking assignments with him, Barr said on Fox News. They spend a lot of time in front of grand juries or depositions themselves.

