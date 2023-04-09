Erdogan sends Passover greetings to Jewish community





Turkey’s president released a message on Saturday sending Passover (Pesach) holiday greetings to the Jewish community. I send my best wishes from the bottom of my heart to our Jewish citizens on the occasion of Passover, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “That our Jewish citizens, with whom we have shared the same lands for centuries and who have greatly contributed to the development of our country in all fields, live in peace, security and tranquility is an assurance of the unity of our country. Erdogan stressed that the august nation has once again shown in the face of the earthquake that struck Trkiye on February 6 that it is capable of overcoming any adversity by joining forces. “Our Jewish citizens, who from the very first moment of the earthquakes have acted in a spirit of solidarity, have also displayed a commendable attitude,” he added. “I commend all my Jewish citizens for their sensitivity which has strengthened our unity and solidarity as 85 million people,” he added, referring to the people of Trkiyes. “I share the joy of our fellow Jews on the occasion of Passover and wish them well-being and all the Jewish people,” he said. Passover, or Pesach, commemorates the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt under the Prophet Moses and is considered one of the holiest times in the Jewish calendar. This year Passover began on the evening of April 5 and will end on the evening of April 13.

