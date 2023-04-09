China and Russia: who benefits from the new alliance between Beijing and Moscow?

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) toasting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. March 21, 2023

A few days after the visit of the head of the Communist Partyleaning Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin In Muskthis week the first criticisms of the relations between Russia and China. In this direction, Washington and NATO argue that a dangerous deal may have been sealed.

Western European security and defense experts said that an alliance between Moscow and Beijing has solidified but that this partnership is also confirmation of Russia’s concession to become China’s junior partner in accepting a minor role.

The information processed by NATO experts defines the current relations after Xi Jinping’s visit – during which the Chinese leader spent several days in Moscow – as a red flag that should be taken as an alarm as it sends a strong message of support for Putin. However, alexander butterfly, a well-known scholar and professor of political science at various American universities and an expert on the subject of Russia and the former USSR, said that Russia has resigned from its leadership role and the visit of the Chinese leader confirms that Russia has become an economic satellite of China by accepting a junior partner role in the new alliance.

Both perceptions may be correct. China’s ties with Russia have grown stronger and relations have expanded into various fields, but the war in Ukraine has defined the nature and needs of the relationship to become unequal. This perception has given rise to the internal debate that is prompting many Russian citizens to issue the first negative criticisms of Putin, whom they accuse of being responsible for the transformation of their country into a pawn and junior partner of China.

Despite this, other Russians who support the war in Ukraine and demand its annexation to the Russian Federation, especially Putin’s propagandists, have celebrated the new relationship with China and are not opposed to the new role and transformation of their country into a pawn state of the Chinese regime. One of them, Igor Kholmogorov, a well-known supporter of the Russian government, developed an argument why Russia should become China’s pawn and not the United States’ pawn on the world map of the 21st century. In Kholmogorov’s view, unlike Washington, Beijing’s intention and will is to consume and buy the resources available to Russia. However, China does not aspire to change or influence Russian idiosyncrasy and identity. This example of Russian imperial nationalists shows that they do not question the loss of relevance of Russia’s role at the hands of China. They prefer China to dominate Russia over the United States, although Chinese domination is likely to impoverish, reduce and nullify Russia’s role on the international stage.

In the face of the open debate over Russian citizenship, the pro-Putin press has launched a campaign to neutralize expressions of discontent from non-imperial nationalist sectors that voice stark warnings about the new relationship with China. Regarding the debate, the regime-aligned Sputnik agency published in favor of Russian-Chinese relations, asking to call things by their name and trying to show that it is not Russia that is joining China. from a subordinate position, but that it is China that joins Russia as equal partners. The official government agency also developed the strategic sense of the new relationship by explaining that there is no other option at this historic moment.

What is certain is that before the invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of last year, Moscow could well be considered a normal partner for Beijing on the international scene of the 21st century. However, after more than a year of a chaotic war that revealed the incompetence of the Russian army and leaders, in the face of their different needs, Russia has no choice but to be the rear end in the current relationship with China. Nevertheless, the aspects that expose Russia’s weakness today can help it cope with the humiliation of potential defeat and the likely implosion of Putin’s regime; although becoming a weak pawn and relinquishing power to China, Iran and Syria may hurt Russia in the long run.

Even so, Russia’s acceptance of becoming China’s pawn in the new relationship between the two countries could also prove detrimental to Chinese interests in the short, medium or long term. In this sense, Xi Jinping’s triumphal visit to Moscow could be extremely negative for China. The fact that the Chinese leader has tied his future to Russia is a help for his partner and friend Putin, for whom having Chinese support is very positive, however, the Kremlin leader’s political position tends to crumble and to be more every day. precarious and it does not add or help Xi Jinping at all, less when the war in Ukraine is not going well for Putin, less when the opposition against him grows and the Russian economy has entered turbulence, generating the rejection of citizens. And if, as some critics of the Russian regime maintain, Putin could soon be overthrown, Xi Jinping’s strategy, or even his legitimacy, could be called into question within the Chinese Communist Party itself, putting the Communist leader in difficulty within from China.

Modern international relations indicate that there are moves that should never be made, one of the most dangerous is to ally with someone who is unreliable. Therefore, it can be worrisome for Xi Jinping to have an unreliable junior partner with a distinct tendency to get unnecessarily involved in trouble. Putin launched an invasion which resulted in a great war which is today very difficult – although not impossible – to win in Ukraine, China has never allowed it to be involved in armed conflicts which were not in its interest and never allowed the wars of others to endanger its internal stability or its global positioning or the relevance of this time to its alleged hegemonic role in the world economy. China should remember the history of Germany in the era following the humiliation of the Treaty of Versailles – which ended World War I but led to World War II in 1939. On the other hand, an additional concern for China should be the possibility that Putin’s war against Ukraine could destabilize the Russian Federation and even lead to the disintegration of the Duma (parliament). In this scenario, given the long line of the border between China and Russia, it is complex and even difficult to perceive the usefulness of a Russia on the edge of the economic precipice and the political collapse could be in the interest of Xi Jinping.

Unless Xi Jinping is a shrewd chess master who plays smart and shows his full support for his friend Putin, while being quietly willing to sacrifice him when realpolitik demands it or economic benefits for China demand it. , betrayal is perfectly likely for the simple reason that China has so many more options than Putin’s Russia has today. And in this case, the strategic error would not be that of the Chinese leader, it would once again be the incorrigible Vladimir Putin, who will no doubt no longer be in power to see how his imperial dream at all costs and above all has disappeared with its political defeat, whatever the military level.

