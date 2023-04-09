French visit undermines US efforts to control China





French President Emmanuel Macron praised the Chinese leader for the highly fragrant tea. President Xi Jinping recalled taking notes for understanding when visiting his father, then governor of southeastern Guangdong province, in 1978. He also observed, touting China’s economic development, that the province has now four cities with more than 10 million inhabitants. It was a remarkably intimate exchange, with the two leaders, unrelated, sharing pleasantries in what was once the official residence of Mr. Xi’s father. The conversation came at the end of a three-day visit by Mr. Macron, which was distinguished by the exceptional attention he received and by the commitment in a final joint declaration in favor of a global strategic partnership. Exactly what this will mean beyond commitments to developing civilian nuclear power plants, transitioning to carbon-neutral economies, selling European Airbus aircraft and promoting pork exports is not entirely clear. made clear. But at a time when China-US relations are in a deep freeze, Mr. Macron has defined an independent European position, and the two leaders have repeatedly praised a multipolar world, a thinly disguised code for one who is not not dominated by Americans.

The visit, overall, said a strong no to the economic decoupling favored by the United States as a way to reduce security risks through sweeping export controls and revamped supply chains. He delicately balanced Western and Chinese views on the war in Ukraine without achieving a breakthrough. It was singularly quiet about the threat from China to Taiwan.

Above all, in a new phase of history, when the United States faces a stronger competitor in China than any it has faced since becoming the world’s dominant power, the accession of M Macron to a Chinese partnership suggested that the ongoing battle to preserve liberal institutions of post-war order against an onslaught from Beijing and Moscow will be complex and nuanced. Not all Americas allies see it the same way. Through multiple allusions to the need to reinvent an international order of peace and stability, Mr. Macron seemed to bring France closer to the Chinese view that the world is undergoing changes that have not happened for 100 years, such as the Mr. Xi said at the end. of a warm visit to Moscow last month, even as the French leader shares the American view that many of these changes are malignant and must be resisted. Against the backdrop of a deepening cold war with China, this shows that Macron definitely wants to go against the grain, said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political scientist at Hong Kong Baptist University. Mr Macron, he said, was playing the Gaullist card, a reference to Charles de Gaulle’s bristling assertion of independence from the United States once World War Two had been won.

Mr Macron, while appearing to embrace some aspects of China’s worldview, was unequivocal about Russian aggression. He told students at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou that they should worry about the state of the world. The main reason, he suggested, was Russia’s war against Ukraine, a clear violation of international law, a country deciding to colonize its neighbour.

At the same time, Mr. Macron agreed to several terms that China included in its 12-point proposal for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, issued in February and rejected by the United States. Among them were the need for a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture and the need to prevent bloc confrontation, which the Chinese see as reflecting a Cold War mentality. Because Europe’s current security architecture is built around NATO, the assertion that a new balanced architecture is needed implicitly challenges the Atlantic alliance.

In return, Mr. Macron and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, who traveled with him but never publicly appeared alongside him, secured a vague commitment from Mr. Xi that he would speak to the president. Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky at one time. date not specified. Mr. Xi has in no way pledged to pressure Russian President Vladimir V. Putin to end the war. Just over a year ago, weeks before the start of the war in Ukraine, Mr Macron traveled to Moscow to meet Mr Putin at either end of a very long table in the Kremlin. On the return flight, around a much smaller table, he told reporters he believed he had obtained commitments from Mr Putin not to send the 130,000 Russian troops then amassed on the border to Ukraine. . Mr. Putin’s words have proven to be worthless.

Whether Mr. Xi is seriously considering talking to Mr. Zelensky and whether China can offer effective mediation to end the war will become clear in the coming months. Russia hinted this week that the time was not right; and Mr. Xi’s boundless friendship with Mr. Putin, with whom he has had more than 20 talks over the past five years, suggests that China’s overwhelming strategic priority is its anti-Western bond with Russia, which she sees as transformative on the world stage. Another priority, however, as Mr. Macron’s visit made clear, is to woo Europe and ensure that US decoupling does not become European as well.

The Chinese economy has been hit hard. If the target of returning to 5% growth this year, from an anemic 3% in 2022, is to be achieved, Xi must retain and expand European investment and trade. In that, judging by the deals struck here, Mr. Xi has an enthusiastic partner in Mr. Macron. On the question of Taiwan’s island democracy, which China claims as its own territory in increasingly belligerent terms, Mr. Macron was notably reluctant. He said the matter was not for him to judge, that he had not detected any Chinese tendency to overreact, and that on a visit where Mr. Xi had shown such unusual hospitality, this was not the time to mix everything up. The final communiqué reaffirmed France’s commitment to a one-China policy that mainland China and Taiwan are one nation.

Hours after Mr Macron left early on Saturday, China announced it would conduct three days of military exercises around Taiwan. The drills were a clear response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting a few days earlier with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in California.

The drills underscore the current difficult state of China-US relations. Since the cancellation of a visit to China by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in February, prompted by a clash over a Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States, no high-level meeting has has taken place, and none are planned. Sino-French relations are another matter. As they sipped tea at his father’s former residence on Friday, Mr. Xi told Mr. Macron: If you stay longer, you are welcome to live here. Keith Bradsher And Viviane Wang contributed reporting from Beijing.

