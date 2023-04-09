Politics
In Turkey, Erdogan’s challenger draws strong Kurdish support, decisive vote
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkey’s Kurds are expected to back presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the May 14 election, a critical factor in the strongest opposition effort yet to end President Recep’s two-decade rule Tayyip Erdogan, according to pollsters.
Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and joint candidate of the National Alliance of Six, is in a neck and neck race with Erdogan, according to opinion polls, some surveys the placing in the lead.
In tacit support for Kilicdaroglu, the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish movement, announced last month that it would not field a presidential candidate because of its historical responsibility against [Erdogans] one-man rule. The announcement was preceded by talks between Kilicdaroglu and HDP leaders, during which both sides called for a fresh start to bring Turkey back to the path of democracy and pledged to discuss and resolve the Kurdish issue. in parliament.
In Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish southeast, support for Kilicdaroglus’s presidential bid is likely to be stronger than that of the HDP in the concurrent parliamentary elections, said Roj Girasun, the coordinator of Rawest, a poll based in Diyarbakir, the largest city in the region, to Al-Moniteur.
The HDP won more than 50% of the vote in most southeastern provinces in the 2018 parliamentary elections, including the most populous Diyarbakir, where it exceeded 65%. Votes for the party nationwide stood at 11.7% and this figure is unlikely to change much in future polls.
In the streets of Diyarbakir, the HDP’s strategy for the presidential race seems to resonate.
Asiye Hatun Aydinoglu, a retired civil servant and HDP voter, told Al-Monitor: I will gladly vote for Kilicdaroglu. He is a leader that I like honest and respectful.
Türkiye, Yneylem poll:
Presidential election
Kldarolu (CHP-S&D): 46% (+15)
Erdogan (AKP~NI): 42% (-11)
nce (MP-*): 9% (new)
On
: 3% (new)
+/- vs 2018 election
Field: March 27-29, 2023
Sample size: 2,655 https://t.co/hZWwljA0ON
pic.twitter.com/OHqLUnHmbi Europe elects (@EuropeElects)
April 6, 2023
Although some regretted the absence of an HDP candidate in the presidential elections, most HDP voters interviewed by Al-Monitor said they would heed their party’s decision and calls from Selahattin Demirtas, l former party leader imprisoned. Demirtas landed behind bars in 2016 as Ankara cracked down on the Kurdish political movement, but remains immensely popular and often delivers messages from prison urging opposition voters to unite to defeat Erdogan. [electoral] Kilicdaroglu is credited with moderating the CHP’s approach to Kurds since becoming the party’s chairman in 2010. Kilicdaroglu’s transformation has been watched with interest by Kurdish voters, but their interest has not faltered. not translated by
support. Things started to change in the 2019 local elections with the leadership of the HDP. Now, with Kilicdaroglu’s presidential candidacy, that will turn into substantial support, Girasun said.
The pollster was referring to the mayoral races in western Turkey in 2019, when the tacit collaboration between the main opposition and the HDP was first tested. The HDP did not participate in the races in several major cities with large Kurdish migrant populations, including Istanbul, paving the way for its voters to back CHP candidates and help them win mayoral posts long held by the HDP. Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP).
Kilicdaroglu’s outreach to HDP has been rather low-key to avoid upsetting the delicate balances of its diverse alliance. Nationalist voters in the opposition bloc are reluctant to align themselves with the HDP, which risks being banned by the Constitutional Court for its alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the banned organization designated as a group terrorist for taking up arms against Ankara in 1984.
The HDP itself will contest the elections under the banner of the Green Left Party against the risk of an eleventh hour decision by the Constitutional Court to ban the HDP before the elections.
As for the AKP, its support among Kurds has been on the decline since peace talks to resolve the Kurdish question collapsed in 2015 and Erdogan allied himself with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in his pursuit of what is widely considered today as a single man. diet.
The AKP has been the only notable rival to Kurdish movements in the southeast since it came to power in 2002, attracting devout Kurds with a message of Muslim brotherhood and others with reforms expanding Kurdish freedoms in its early years in power. power.
A combination of factors has caused its popularity to plummet in recent years, according to Vahap Coskun, a prominent academic and political analyst from Diyarbakir. A large segment of Kurdish voters have drifted away from the AKP due to the parties’ failure to offer economic hope, its poor economic performance lately, its alliance with the MHP and of abandoning his claim to resolve the Kurdish issue through democratic means, Coskun told Al-Monitor.
According to Girasun, the AKP lost about a third of the Kurdish voters who supported it in the 2018 parliamentary elections.
Disenchanted Kurds are now likely to back the CHP and two smaller opposition parties led by former associates of Erdogan, Coskun said.
In Diyarbakir, for example, at least one CHP candidate is expected to be elected to parliament, a feat the party has failed to achieve in the past two decades.
Meanwhile, Coskun noted, most Kurdish first-time voters, who make up nearly 25% of the 6 million young people eligible to vote for the first time across the country, prefer the HDP.
The revival of the CHPs in the southeast is also reflected in a growing list of Kurdish tribal leaders and local notables joining the party. Tribes were once a powerful force in regional politics, often voting in blocks of thousands for a given party. Although urbanization and the growth of the middle class have eroded these voting patterns, the ability of CHPs to attract tribal chiefs and other local notables is seen as a sign of changing perceptions of power in the region. .
Tribes would generally be able to better detect changes in government and more quickly turn to parties that have a chance of gaining power, Girasun said. It is not that these parties become stronger because of the changes in tribes, but the tribes turn to them because they have become stronger.
Despite the anticipation of crucial Kurdish support for Kilicdaroglu, the CHP leader’s victory cannot be taken for granted, pollsters warn. Two small opposition parties fielded their own candidates in the presidential race, making it harder for Kilicdaroglu to win in the first round.
Erdogan also seems to believe that tiny margins could influence the outcome. Last month he struck an alliance with Huda-Par, a small Kurdish Islamist party, braving criticism and controversy over the party’s roots in Hezbollah, a violent group unrelated to its Lebanese namesake that fought the PKK in the 1990s and is held responsible for dozens of other killings, including of police officers and Islamists opposed to his radical ways.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2023/04/turkey-erdogan-challenger-attracts-solid-kurdish-support-decisive-vote
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Bobcats crowned 2023 National Champions
- Tallia Storm stuns in a see-through dress as she shows off her amazing figure
- Baidu sues Apple and app developers over fake Ernie bot app
- China ignores Russia in its economic rivalry with the West, says Canadian expert
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- 3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes just outside Healdsburg – East Bay Times
- Russia threatens to end grain deal
- US deploys guided missile submarine amid tensions with Iran
- Dominic Thiem & Nicolas Massu Announce Split | ATP tour
- Sam Simmonds vs. Frans Malherbe ends in brutal fashion
- Free Fire Redemption Code: Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Code.Know how to redeem and earn in-game rewards
- Jailbreak AI chatbots are tech’s new pastime