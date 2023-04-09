In Turkey, Erdogan’s challenger draws strong Kurdish support, decisive vote

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkey’s Kurds are expected to back presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the May 14 election, a critical factor in the strongest opposition effort yet to end President Recep’s two-decade rule Tayyip Erdogan, according to pollsters.

Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and joint candidate of the National Alliance of Six, is in a neck and neck race with Erdogan, according to opinion polls, some surveys the placing in the lead.

In tacit support for Kilicdaroglu, the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish movement, announced last month that it would not field a presidential candidate because of its historical responsibility against [Erdogans] one-man rule. The announcement was preceded by talks between Kilicdaroglu and HDP leaders, during which both sides called for a fresh start to bring Turkey back to the path of democracy and pledged to discuss and resolve the Kurdish issue. in parliament.

In Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish southeast, support for Kilicdaroglus’s presidential bid is likely to be stronger than that of the HDP in the concurrent parliamentary elections, said Roj Girasun, the coordinator of Rawest, a poll based in Diyarbakir, the largest city in the region, to Al-Moniteur.

The HDP won more than 50% of the vote in most southeastern provinces in the 2018 parliamentary elections, including the most populous Diyarbakir, where it exceeded 65%. Votes for the party nationwide stood at 11.7% and this figure is unlikely to change much in future polls.

In the streets of Diyarbakir, the HDP’s strategy for the presidential race seems to resonate.

Asiye Hatun Aydinoglu, a retired civil servant and HDP voter, told Al-Monitor: I will gladly vote for Kilicdaroglu. He is a leader that I like honest and respectful.

Although some regretted the absence of an HDP candidate in the presidential elections, most HDP voters interviewed by Al-Monitor said they would heed their party’s decision and calls from Selahattin Demirtas, l former party leader imprisoned. Demirtas landed behind bars in 2016 as Ankara cracked down on the Kurdish political movement, but remains immensely popular and often delivers messages from prison urging opposition voters to unite to defeat Erdogan. [electoral] Kilicdaroglu is credited with moderating the CHP’s approach to Kurds since becoming the party’s chairman in 2010. Kilicdaroglu’s transformation has been watched with interest by Kurdish voters, but their interest has not faltered. not translated by

support. Things started to change in the 2019 local elections with the leadership of the HDP. Now, with Kilicdaroglu’s presidential candidacy, that will turn into substantial support, Girasun said.

The pollster was referring to the mayoral races in western Turkey in 2019, when the tacit collaboration between the main opposition and the HDP was first tested. The HDP did not participate in the races in several major cities with large Kurdish migrant populations, including Istanbul, paving the way for its voters to back CHP candidates and help them win mayoral posts long held by the HDP. Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Kilicdaroglu’s outreach to HDP has been rather low-key to avoid upsetting the delicate balances of its diverse alliance. Nationalist voters in the opposition bloc are reluctant to align themselves with the HDP, which risks being banned by the Constitutional Court for its alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the banned organization designated as a group terrorist for taking up arms against Ankara in 1984.

The HDP itself will contest the elections under the banner of the Green Left Party against the risk of an eleventh hour decision by the Constitutional Court to ban the HDP before the elections.

As for the AKP, its support among Kurds has been on the decline since peace talks to resolve the Kurdish question collapsed in 2015 and Erdogan allied himself with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in his pursuit of what is widely considered today as a single man. diet.

The AKP has been the only notable rival to Kurdish movements in the southeast since it came to power in 2002, attracting devout Kurds with a message of Muslim brotherhood and others with reforms expanding Kurdish freedoms in its early years in power. power.

A combination of factors has caused its popularity to plummet in recent years, according to Vahap Coskun, a prominent academic and political analyst from Diyarbakir. A large segment of Kurdish voters have drifted away from the AKP due to the parties’ failure to offer economic hope, its poor economic performance lately, its alliance with the MHP and of abandoning his claim to resolve the Kurdish issue through democratic means, Coskun told Al-Monitor.

According to Girasun, the AKP lost about a third of the Kurdish voters who supported it in the 2018 parliamentary elections.

Disenchanted Kurds are now likely to back the CHP and two smaller opposition parties led by former associates of Erdogan, Coskun said.

In Diyarbakir, for example, at least one CHP candidate is expected to be elected to parliament, a feat the party has failed to achieve in the past two decades.

Meanwhile, Coskun noted, most Kurdish first-time voters, who make up nearly 25% of the 6 million young people eligible to vote for the first time across the country, prefer the HDP.

The revival of the CHPs in the southeast is also reflected in a growing list of Kurdish tribal leaders and local notables joining the party. Tribes were once a powerful force in regional politics, often voting in blocks of thousands for a given party. Although urbanization and the growth of the middle class have eroded these voting patterns, the ability of CHPs to attract tribal chiefs and other local notables is seen as a sign of changing perceptions of power in the region. .

Tribes would generally be able to better detect changes in government and more quickly turn to parties that have a chance of gaining power, Girasun said. It is not that these parties become stronger because of the changes in tribes, but the tribes turn to them because they have become stronger.

Despite the anticipation of crucial Kurdish support for Kilicdaroglu, the CHP leader’s victory cannot be taken for granted, pollsters warn. Two small opposition parties fielded their own candidates in the presidential race, making it harder for Kilicdaroglu to win in the first round.