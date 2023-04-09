PM Modi arrives in Mysuru to commemorate 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mysuru on Saturday, his eighth visit to Karnataka this year.

Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday and release the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger’.

According to his itinerary, the Prime Minister will spend the night in Mysuru and on Sunday he will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve at 7:15 a.m. and release the tiger census data at 11 a.m.

It will also release the government’s vision for tiger conservation during ‘Amrit Kaal’, and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of the world’s seven major big cats – the tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah, with membership from countries in the range of these species.

The Prime Minister will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities.

He will also visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighboring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with the mahouts and ‘kavadis’ of the elephant camp.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the field managers of the tiger reserves that achieved the highest scores in the recently concluded 5th round of the management effectiveness evaluation exercise.

In view of the Prime Minister’s visit, security has been reinforced in Mysuru.

The district administration banned tourists from visiting the tiger reserve from April 6 to April 9. In addition to this, the authorities also closed vehicular traffic on National Road 181 and vehicles passing through this road were diverted in preparation for the VVIP visit.