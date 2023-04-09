Bitcoin Miner that runs on nuclear power has a profitability of over 400%

The first Terawolf mining farm to operate on 100% nuclear power, located in the United States, has presented its first report highlighting a 400% profitability in bitcoin mining.

In a report submitted a month after it went live, Terawolf Farms showed that its mining capacity had increased to 3.3EH/s. This means that its hash rate has increased by 63% since its launch on March 7.

As we reported from CriptoNoticias, TeraWulf will maintain a contract with the powerhouse that will allow it to retain payments of $0.02 per kWh. These low prices have allowed the company to keep its cost of production per bitcoin (BTC) above $7,000.

With bitcoin exceeding $28,000 and low mining farm operating costs, the company was able to quadruple its profitability.

With this, the company says it aims to increase the hash rate above 5.5 EH/s and a total consumption of 160 MW. If this is done and keeps electricity costs above $0.02, the company could reduce production costs above $5,000 for each BTC.

We continue to deliver on our promise to deliver strong results in the first quarter of 2023.

Kerry Langlais, Chief Strategy Officer of TeraWulf

It should be noted that in the report they indicate that the cost of energy fluctuated up to 0.032 USD. Although this is about a 70% increase in cost, profitability has been maintained. The reason for this fluctuation is due to the construction of new installations, which increased the consumption of the park by more than 50 MW.