China ignores Russia in its economic rivalry with the West, says Canadian expert





Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in Guangzhou, April 7, 2023 It becomes one of two centers of power in the world, competing with a united West. Read also: Paris says China can significantly influence war in Ukraine Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to discuss investment and the expansion of road, rail and pipeline projects that link China to the Europe, bypassing Russia, she said. The summit, dubbed C+C5, will take place in May. Read also: Putin’s problem in China These five Central Asian countries have been vassals of Russia for decades, Francis notes. “China’s foreign policy reorientation is transformative: it moves Beijing further away from Putin’s ‘borderless’ partnership and dramatically expands the range of soft power,” she wrote. “The goal is to secure trade and exploit resource opportunities in Central Asia and the Middle East. By pursuing such a policy, China is increasing its influence and elevating its status as the world’s second largest economy,” he said. she declared. The new world order is now the G2, or the hegemony of the West against the hegemony of China.” Due to Russia’s shameful war in Ukraine, China’s overland trade corridor to Europe will run exclusively through Central Asia and the Middle East, so dictator Vladimir Putin has essentially “cut off Russia from the world economy”. Read also: A critical moment in the war. Why China Started Talking About Russia-Ukraine Negotiations The G7 all but adopted Xi Jinping’s strategy, announcing his version of China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative called Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), Francis said. The West plans to raise $600 million to implement projects in developing countries over five years. “I hope the deployment of a new diplomatic duality will be about trade and prosperity, not about imperialism,” she said. And I also hope that the fangs of Russia will be torn out forever. Carried the voice of Ukraine in the world. Support us with a one-time gift, or become a patron! Read the original article at The new voice of Ukraine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/china-ignoring-russia-economic-rivalry-162200154.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related