Xi Jinping conveys to Kim Jong-un his desire to strengthen bilateral relations





April 8, 2023

minutes Seoul, April 08 (EFE).- Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un his desire to strengthen the “strategic guide” of bilateral relations, according to media reports state of the regime. Today. Xi conveyed this message to the North Korean dictator in a letter sent in response to congratulations previously sent by Kim on his recent re-election as Chinese president, according to North Korean state news agency KCNA. Xi “attaches great importance to relations between the two sides and the two countries, and expressed his wish to accelerate the development of the socialist cause of the two countries and promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity in through strengthening the strategic orientation of bilateral relations,” according to the KCNA. The Chinese leader’s message was conveyed by Beijing’s new ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, who presented his credentials this week. Wang thus became the first diplomat to take office in the isolated country since the regime imposed a strict border closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Experts believe that Pyongyang allowed Wang’s entry as an exceptional act because Beijing is its main commercial and strategic partner. EFE asb-ahg/gcf EFE 2023. The redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the content of the Efe services is expressly prohibited without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/corea-del-norte-china_xi-jinping-traslada-a-kim-jong-un-su-deseo-de-reforzar-los-lazos-bilaterales/48424328 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

