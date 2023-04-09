Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan phones Herzog to discuss Temple Mount tensions and terror attacks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called President Isaac Herzog on Saturday evening to express concern over escalating tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank over the past week as Israel grapples with a series of bombings terrorists who killed three people over the weekend.
According to a reading from Herzog’s office, Erdogan made the phone call and expressed his condolences to the people of Israel for Friday’s separate attacks in the West Bank, where two sisters were killed and their mother seriously injured, and in Tel Aviv, where an Italian tourist died in a suspected car bombing.
The call came as Muslims mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which again this year coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover. Erdogan wished Herzog and the people of Israel a happy Passover, and the Israeli president responded with the greeting “Ramadan Kareem”.
In Israel, the month of Ramadan is known to be a time of high tension between Israeli forces and Palestinians, especially in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Tens of thousands of worshipers visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem throughout the month, regularly leading to an outbreak of violence. The site is the holiest site for Jews, as it houses two biblical temples, while the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the mount is the third holiest shrine in Islam, turning the region into a major focus of conflict Israeli-Palestinian.
This week, tensions soared following clashes in Al-Aqsa, followed by rocket fire from the terror group Hamas from the Gaza Strip and Israeli strikes, a massive barrage of rockets from Lebanon on Thursday – also believed to be the work of Hamas in southern Lebanon – as well as rocket fire Saturday night from Syria and an alleged Iranian drone launched from Syria earlier in the week.
On Tuesday, police said they entered Al-Aqsa after masked youths barricaded themselves inside with fireworks, clubs and rocks and refused to leave peacefully. Officers apparently believed the group intended to assault Jews visiting the mount on the eve of Passover.
The video of police apparently beating Palestinians in the mosque has gone viral and sparked outrage across the Muslim world. The police replied that they had come under direct fire.
During a call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday, Erdogan said the Islamic world should stand united against Israeli attacks in Palestine.
The appeal to Israel’s sworn enemy Iran, which backs Hamas and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, likely presents a challenge to the newly reestablished ties between Jerusalem and Ankara.
Emphasizing that common sense must prevail to prevent a new spiral of violence, Erdogan said it would be beneficial to take initiatives to guide all parties towards common sense, the Turkish reading of the call with Raisi said, without give more details.
During the call with Herzog on Saturday, the Israeli president affirmed the country’s commitment to preserving the status quo at the Temple Mount and at holy sites in general, according to the Israeli reading.
Herzog told the Turkish President that “Iran, through its proxies including Hamas, is waging a multi-pronged campaign with the aim of undermining regional stability and uses terrorism based on religious incitement, focusing on the situation in Jerusalem”.
The president referred to “biased and false information in the Arabic-language media, and gave as an example the dissemination of false and outdated videos to encourage incitement, leading to terrorism”, according to the reading.
In the Turkish reading, quoted by the Haaretz news site, Erdogan referred to “the attack by Israeli forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque” on Tuesday, and “Israel’s harsh attitude towards worshipers in holy places”. .
Erdogan said Muslims in Herzog could not remain silent “in the face of provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of Al-Aqsa”, adding that “events like this, which occur every Ramadan, should not be allowed to dictate the fate of the entire region.
He said Turkey was “ready to help in the move towards lasting justice and peace”.
Under an arrangement that has prevailed for decades in the Jordans’ custody, Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the Temple Mount – under numerous restrictions and only during limited hours – but cannot visit it. pray. This arrangement is commonly referred to as the “status quo”. In recent years, Jewish religious figures, including members of the new ruling coalition, have increasingly visited the site and demanded equal prayer rights for Jews, infuriating Palestinians and Muslims around the world.
