Where is Pakistan a year after Imran Khan lost power? | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan Minutes after the clock struck midnight on April 10 last year, Imran Khan became the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to lose a vote of confidence in parliament.

Khan had lost the support of his allies in the legislative body and the powerful army. That fateful night in 2022 set off a chain of events that plunged the country into a precipice as it simultaneously faces economic, political and security crises.

If Pakistani history is anything to go by, the removal of a prime minister was not unusual. In fact, in the South Asian country’s 75-year history, not a single prime minister has managed to complete a five-year term.

When Khan became prime minister in 2018, his critics claimed he was backed by the military, which has directly ruled Pakistan for more than three decades and constantly meddles in the country’s politics, according to the former leader. army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Since April last year, however, Khan has repeatedly targeted the same military and Bajwa in particular as the key figures behind his removal from power. In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Khan said one lesson he learned from his ousting was that he shouldn’t have trusted the army chief.

The past year has also shown that the message of resistance and victimization from former prime ministers has not only captured the imagination of the people, but has also exposed deep schisms in state institutions.

Once upon a time the military had an iron grip on the political narrative, but Islamabad-based political analyst Arifa Noor said she believes the military is no longer as strong as it used to be.

The class in Pakistan that used to legitimize military coups has now shifted its support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [Khans political party], she says. Traditionally, people who were in favor of military intervention in politics are now questioning it because they have shifted their support to Imran Khan, and that may be one of the reasons why the military seems to be weak.

Kamran Bokhari, senior director of the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington, DC, said that while the Pakistani military still controls Pakistani politics, it is also under enormous pressure.

Khan is the only former political appointee who has been able to appropriate the military narrative and its discursive modus operandi to his advantage, Bokhari told Al Jazeera.

In January last year, months before Khans stepped down, a survey by research agency Gallup found that Khans’ popularity had fallen to an all-time low at 36%, while 41% of those polled expressed their displeasure with his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

A year without power, however, saw Khan’s popularity soar. His party won 28 of 37 by-elections held last year, and another Gallup poll in February showed his approval rating at 61%.

For many observers, Pakistan’s changing demographics, where nearly 40% of the population is between the ages of 13 and 40, coupled with a rapidly urbanizing society, have played a major role in Khan’s growing popularity.

Khan a populist

However, Lahore-based political analyst and former editor Muhammad Badar Alam calls the former prime minister a populist, saying he offered only simplistic solutions to complex problems.

It is a movement of socially and economically mobile urban classes, who view the ruling elite as disconnected from their lives, Alam told Al Jazeera. Like all populists, Imran Khan managed to stir up the fears and hatred of this group of people. He was fortunate enough to be present at the right time to very successfully represent the ideals, aspirations and frustrations of this class.

Noor said young people entering the electorate are looking for change.

Young people want change, and they see that change in Imran Khan. He’s made a lot of mistakes over the past year, but that doesn’t matter. None of this seems to stick because the other side is what makes it popular, she said, referring to the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to some economists, Sharif took office after the Khans’ government made political decisions that left a minefield for the new administration.

But current government economic policies, exacerbated by last year’s disastrous floods, have left Pakistan on the brink of default.

Inflation soared to over 35%, the highest on record, while Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to less than $5 billion, enough to cover just over five weeks of imports.

By June 2026, Pakistan will also have to repay $77.5 billion in external debt, according to a recent report by the US Institute for Peace. The country is also struggling to finalize a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release $1.1 billion in stranded funding.

A composite photo showing Imran Khan, right, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif [File: Reuters]

Meanwhile, people are dying in stampedes trying to collect food aid during the holy month of Ramadan.

The political crisis has also worsened. Since his dismissal, Khan has been calling for early legislative elections, now scheduled for October. There was also an assassination attempt on him, which the 72-year-old leader blamed on his political opponents.

With a litany of problems engulfing the country, dubbed a polycrisis by Mosharraf Zaidi of the Islamabad-based think tank Tabadlab, the question is: was Khan’s impeachment last year the right move?

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, another think tank, said it made no sense to overthrow a government that had already spent more than three years in power.

It would have been right to allow him to complete his term and give him the opportunity to implement his manifesto, which he promised his people, Mehboob told Al Jazeera.

Zaidi said Khan’s removal mechanism was legal, but he believes his removal has not served the people of Pakistan well.

That said, the people of Pakistan are of no consideration to either Khan or those who oppose him, whether in the coalition government that replaced him or in the military, he said.

But will holding early elections, as demanded by the PTI, help establish the stability the country of 220 million people needs?

Broad agreement on broader issues between Imran Khan and the other parties would be very important at this stage and until that agreement is reached, I find the polls highly unlikely to provide a solution, Mehboob said.

Alam said that in a politically polarized society like Pakistan, holding elections could be a meaningful way to involve all stakeholders, but it cannot solve all problems.

Our state is broken and our society is dysfunctional, he said. These huge structural problems cannot be overcome by a single election, although a free, fair and truly representative election can give rise to a political leadership that can begin to work on these problems.

Zaidi said the current chaos in Pakistan is not due to the events of the last year alone.

However, a free, fair and timely election as long as it takes place within the time frame stipulated by the constitution is an absolute prerequisite for emerging from Pakistan’s polycrisis, he said.

