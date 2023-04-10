“I wanted cheap Russian crude oil, just like India, but…”: Imran Khan





Imran Khan on Russian oil: Talks have been going on between Pakistan and Russia since last year.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan once again hailed India’s foreign policy and said Islamabad “wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil , just like India”, but was unable to do so as its government collapsed. in a motion of censure.

Addressing the nation in a video message, he said: “We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India but that couldn’t happen because unfortunately my government fell due to of a motion of censure”.

Notably, he was the first Pakistani prime minister to visit Moscow in the past 23 years, Khan was unable to broker any deal that could bring relief to the cash-strapped country.

Pakistan is reeling from the worst economic crisis in its history and Khan lamented that his country can also buy Russian crude oil at a reduced rate that India enjoys despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It is also important to remember that he was in Russia the day the conflict started last year. He talks about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the clip.

Interestingly, this was not the first time that Khan acknowledged India’s achievements in terms of growing its economy and buying Russian oil despite Western pressure.

“No other leader except Nawaz in the world owns properties worth billions. Tell me about a country whose prime minister or leader owns billions of properties outside the country. Even in our neighboring country, how many properties does Prime Minister Modi own outside of India?” he said at a public rally in September 2022.

Earlier in May 2022, Khan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to buy cheap oil from Russia despite pressure from the United States.

“Despite being part of the Quad, India resisted US pressure and bought cheap oil from Russia to help its people,” Imran tweeted, adding, “Our government was trying to achieve this through to an independent foreign policy”.

India is the third largest oil consumer and importer in the world. It imports 85% of its crude oil needs. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine, the West and Europe have imposed severe sanctions on its energy. This has led Russia to offer more discounts to its oldest ally, India.

Sanctions hit Russia has signed an agreement with an Indian oil giant with the intention of increasing the supply of crude oil. According to the Russian news agency TASS, Moscow’s main oil company, Rosneft, has signed an agreement with the Indian Oil Company to increase India’s oil supply.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, claimed in April 2023 that the first-ever shipment of cheap oil from Russia would reach Pakistan next month, Geo News reported.

In an interview with a private news channel, the Minister of State said that Islamabad had finalized the deal with Moscow, adding, “The first shipment will arrive next month through a shipment.”

The deal, which has been in the works for months, could ease some of Pakistan’s fiscal problems as the country, a net energy importer, seeks ways to reduce its oil import bill.

Malik said the government has already made progress in this regard and hopes to issue separate billing for the underprivileged class and the elite, Geo News reported.

Last month, the sources told The News that the oil division was trying to source Russian crude oil at around $50 a barrel, at least $10 a barrel below the price cap imposed by G7 countries on the market. valuable product extracted from Russia due to its war against Ukraine.

Officials, involved in the virtual talks with Russia, had shared that Moscow was more interested in fulfilling all preconditions such as payment method, premium shipping costs and insurance costs before signing the agreement. agreement with Pakistan, reported Geo News.

Talks have been ongoing between Pakistan and Russia since last year over the oil trade which had remained a contentious issue in Pakistani politics.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly claimed that his government had been ousted for pursuing an “independent foreign policy”, which would have allowed the country to buy oil at a discount from Russia, just like the ‘India.

