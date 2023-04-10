Trump lawyer says there are no more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago





Trump’s attorney, James Trusty, said Sunday that there were no longer any classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

In an interview on Meet the Press, NBC News’ Chuck Todd asked Trusty if he could be sure there were no classified documents or copies of documents at Mar-a-Lago following the reports that Trump’s legal team also turned over additional documents. as a laptop, to investigators.

Yes, of course,” Trusty replied. “And I can tell you that the leak of what happened with this additional document or several documents found in the USB key is nonsense.”

Sources told CNN this year that a Trump aide made copies of classified documents his attorneys discovered in December in boxes at Mar-a-Lago before the documents were turned over to the Justice Department.

It’s the same misinterpretation the media has used to suggest that President Trump is just sitting on a mountain of documents. That’s not true at all,” Trusty said.

Trusty, a former Justice Department colleague of Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed to investigate Trump’s handling of classified documents, criticized the Justice Department for what it has called a “leak campaign”.

Last week, the Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the Justice Department and the FBI had gathered new evidence suggesting possible obstruction by Trump in the documents case.

There was a campaign of DOJ leaks like I’ve never seen, Trusty said. I was a prosecutor for 27 years. I spent 17 years in this Department of Justice. I don’t recognize him anymore.”

The FBI recovered a treasure trove of top secret documents and other highly classified documents when it searched Mar-a-Lagoin in Florida in August. After the incident, classified documents were also found in the possession of President Joe Biden, as well as former Vice President Mike Pence.

Garland has appointed separate special advocates to investigate the Trump and Biden documents. He did not appoint a special advocate to review the Pence documents.

Former Trump attorney general William Barr said on Sunday that he thinks investigators “probably have very good evidence in the investigation into former presidents’ handling of classified documents.”

He had no rights to those documents, especially the classified documents, Barr said in an interview on ABC News This Week. They belonged to the government. And so I think he was shaking the government, and they subpoenaed him. And they tried to convince him to deliver documents.

But the government is investigating the extent to which the games were played and there was an obstruction to the preservation of documents. And I think that’s a serious potential case,” Barr added.

A federal judge ruled last month that Smith’s office presented enough evidence to establish that Trump committed a crime through his lawyers in the investigation of the classified documents, according to a source briefed on the procedure.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of Washington did not rule on Trump’s guilt, only on whether his attorney could be compelled to testify.

As a result, Howell came out in favor of applying the criminal fraud exception, which would allow prosecutors to circumvent the protections given to Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, through solicitor-client privilege. Howell also ordered Corcoran to testify before the federal grand jury.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case of the classified documents, having claimed last year that he can declassify documents if he thinks about it.

