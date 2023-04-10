Emmanuel Macron was a statesman in Sydney. Now he is Xi Jinping’s bosom friend





In the fall of 2018, as the sun was setting over Sydney Harbour, President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s Indo-Pacific strategy in front of dozens of sailors from HMAS Canberra. It was a historic moment, the first time that a European power had made a substantial political intervention in Australia’s neighborhood designed to put the region’s security at the heart of global issues. On Sunday, Macron revealed doubts about the pledge he had made. France’s two-term president and Europe’s de facto leader has warned of the continent being caught up in crises not ours after a whirlwind tour of China where he was greeted by a rock star and described as a close friend by Xi Jinping, the Chinese president who has repeatedly threatened to take Taiwan by force if necessary. French President Emmanuel Macron in Sydney in 2018. Credit: AFP The strategic reality of the situation has changed since that day in May 2018, when Macron and then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited Sydneys Garden Island. AUKUS was not yet on the horizon. A $50 billion deal with France to build Australia’s next fleet of submarines was in trouble but underway and Russia had yet to bomb kyiv. The Chinese government had spent years condemning Taiwanese separatist forces, but failed to surround the island and hold live-fire drills as it did again for the third consecutive day on Monday. The Europeans cannot solve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say to Taiwan, watch out, if you do something wrong, we’ll be there? Macron told the Policy And The echoes journalists aboard his plane between Beijing and Guangzhou.

The stark assessment of Europe’s battered capabilities is hard to argue with, but the change in attitude is striking for a country that still has territories home to 1.6 million people and $176 billion in investment in the world. he Indo-Pacific, a region that stretches from India to the Coral Sea and Taiwan is both its geographic center and the largest military and diplomatic hotspot. In the opening words of Macron’s own strategy: The Indo-Pacific is an area that is undergoing profound strategic changes. China’s power is growing and its territorial claims are being expressed with ever-increasing force. Loading Macron backed up his words with deeds. In 2020, France became the first European country to appoint an ambassador dedicated to the Indo-Pacific; the former ambassador to Australia, Christophe Penot, was responsible for managing relations in the region and China’s position as a systemic rival of Europe and France. The former French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, pleaded for an Indo-Pacific axis, with France, India and Australia as the backbone to develop foreign policy.

