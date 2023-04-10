The danger of comparing Donald Trump to Jesus





Last week, Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents and conspiracy for his alleged role in the silent payment of two women near the end of his 2016 presidential campaign. This historic moment was the first time a former president has been indicted for his alleged crimes. Of course, Republicans couldn’t wait to defend Trump with a rationale for his behavior that they felt was viable.

Donald Trump must never hold public office again, period

This included his attorney, Alina Habba, saying Trump’s indictment in New York puts him in the leagues of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG Habba. Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trumps Biggie Smalls, he’s better than Tupac. I’m on the east coast, so I love Biggie, Habba said. Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything. It’s just going to boost it, we’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question, it’s a fact.

Surprisingly, that would be the least inflammatory statement the right would say about Trump’s indictment. Resident Republican zealot Marjorie Taylor Greene compared Trump’s prosecution to the persecution of Jesus Christ during an interview. Greene traveled to Manhattan to protest Trump’s impeachment, discussed the timing of the impeachment before invoking the name of Christ.

G/O Media may receive a commission

Nelson Mandela was arrested, served a prison sentence. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government, she commented pathetically. There have been many people throughout history who have been arrested and persecuted by corrupt radical governments, and it starts today in New York.

Trump supporter and lawyer Joseph McBride said on social media last month that President Trump would be arrested during Lenta’s time of suffering and purification for followers of Jesus Christ. As Christ was crucified and then rose again on the 3rd day, so will @realDonaldTrump. Violence is never the solution. Winning elections is. Vote Trump!

Nothing is less than the right to cling to power and backing Trump as a political sacrifice was perhaps a predictable move. While it’s obviously outrageous and ridiculously tone deaf, it’s the way conservatives have always moved and its alarmingly proven effectiveness. Saturday Night Live even poked fun at the analogy last night. During the opening Easter-themed skit, actor Mikey Day played the role of Christ seated with his disciples during The Last Supper.

However, the rally was crushed by Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) who disputed Christ’s claims of persecution. Sound familiar? Famous and Wonderful Man Arrested for No Reason, Johnson Says as Former President. As we speak, I am being persecuted on a level the world has never seen, even worse than the great late Jesus.

Johnson also called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis his own version of a peephole. Ron DeSantis came up to me with tears in his eyes, he said, Help me, Mr. Trump, I’m going to lose my election. So I very generously pretended to like him, then he did a Judas, and now he can’t even get gays out of Disney World. Johnson continued:

Mr. Jesus quite a guy but now people say maybe I’m even better than Jesus because I’m a self made billionaire and Christ was, let’s call him what he is, a nepo baby . I mean, his father was God: it’s pretty easy to start a religion when your father is God. Although the number was comical, unfortunately it was not exaggerated. The country has seen and suffered because of right-wing fanaticism.

The irreparable damage conservatives have done to Americans in the name of religion continues to harm marginalized and vulnerable groups. Whether it’s laws that attempt to eradicate trans people, abolish women’s rights, employ murderous police forces, or forcefully defend the right to bear arms, Christianity has become the inescapable excuse for Republicans to do as they please.

In other words, Trump’s martyrdom is only a symptom of a much bigger and much more dangerous problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theroot.com/its-easter-and-conservatives-are-claiming-donald-trump-1850308415 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related